Baker and Emily Mayfield spread holiday cheer at ‘Passing the Joy’ event

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found himself surrounded and under attack from every angle Monday being pelted by snowballs.

But it was all in good fun and the plush snowballs were just part of an event held at the Boys and Girls Club in Elyria called “Passing the Joy.”

“It just makes sense with our values that we love being around kids in any shape or form,” said Baker, who was joined with his wife Emily.

For the second year, the Mayfields teamed up with several sponsors, including Meijer, Bodyarmor and The Camwood Group, to distribute gift bags to 900 children at Boys and Girls Clubs across Northeast Ohio.

About 75 kids were at the gymnasium Monday taking pictures with Baker and playing hoops with Emily.

“It’s just so huge for our kids and an opportunity they’ll never forget,” said Jeff Scott, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

But the highlight of the afternoon was definitely the snowball fight and the Mayfields didn’t hold back, and at one point seemed to be swarmed by the children and flying fluff.

“A little bit I felt targeted,” said Emily with a smile.

To which Baker responded, “She was! It was fun though, it was very fun, I took a couple snowballs to the eyes, but I’ll be alright.”

The couple has sponsored other events benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio, including a foot race in June and Baker donated all of his Nike gear for an entire year.

“We’ve just been so blessed and so to be in a position to be able to give back to a city that’s given us a ton is a huge priority for us,” Emily said.

Baker said, even more than the gifts, he hopes to inspire children to never give up on their dreams.

“I told them it’s not about the cards you’re dealt, it’s what you do with those cards,” said Baker. “That’s what it’s all about being able to get in front of kids, our country’s future and just being able to see them smile and enjoy it.”