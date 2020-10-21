Baker and Browns work to regroup after loss to Steelers

Baker: '4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before'

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was reminiscent of the Browns of seasons past. Interceptions, sacks and blown coverage had fans yelling at their TVs again.

Not winning in Pittsburgh since 2003 stings. But the Browns still had their best start at 4-1 heading into the game since 1994.

“The feeling in the building after that loss is 4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before. But that’s because we have very high expectations for ourselves. We’re eager to get back to work and get out there and fix the problems,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday.

Mayfield said he left a lot of completions out there during the Steelers game. He said most of the mistakes are correctable.

“I’ve got to have a short memory playing quarterback, and that’s for the good and the bad, but especially the bad. Getting back to the basics, finding completions,” Baker said.

The third-year QB knows his team has his back as they head into this week’s matchup against the Bengals. Running back Kareem Hunt called Mayfield a great quarterback and a great teammate, while center JC Tretter said he has their 100 percent support.

“This loss wasn’t about one player. I don’t think anybody in the locker room felt they played a game worthy of a win on an individual basis,” Tretter said. “When you lose a game 38 to 7, there aren’t many bright spots in that game. This isn’t about any one person. We all have to play better,” Tretter said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: