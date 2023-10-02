CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first start in the NFL, and it was brutal.

The Cleveland Browns kept the 23-year-old rookie as Deshaun Watson’s backup after a great preseason and got rid of veteran backup Josh Dobbs.

Thompson-Robinson was sacked four times, threw three interceptions and had a fumble.

“The good thing is, it’s over,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said about the game Monday morning.

The Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens 28-3.

“He had a bad day,” Pruitt said about Thompson-Robinson

“I have a lot to clean up,” said the fifth-round pick from UCLA after the game. “Going out there for the first time and now actually getting some tape to watch on myself to see what I need to correct.”

The Browns’ defense didn’t do enough, either. They couldn’t contain Lamar Jackson, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores.

Pruitt said the offensive struggles hurt the defense.

“If you can’t stay on the field long enough offensively, you’re tired,” Pruitt said.

“I would like to be in the meetings when they review the game today,” he shared.

“They’re in a bad situation,” he said. “Teams are going to come here and force the Browns to run the football.”

Next up – A bye week followed by the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Watson’s right throwing shoulder is expected to be better then.

“Another win will put us right back in the middle of everything,” Pruitt said.

The Browns (2-2) host San Francisco (4-0) on Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m.