ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WJW) — Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth as the Cleveland Guardians beat AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.

Cleveland took 2 of 3 for its first series over the Rays since August 2017.

Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez and Franmil Reyes (32) celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Austin Hedges off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Guardians also completed a long trip with a 6-5 record.

McClanahan gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-tying low 4 1/3 innings, and had his major-league best 1.76 ERA climb to 2.07.

The Guardians return home for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday.