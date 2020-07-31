As Indians set to play Twins, Minnesota’s last opponent has two coronavirus cases

Fans watch from the roof of the parking ramp next door to Target Field during the fourth inning of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians on July 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians are scheduled to play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at 8:10 p.m. Friday night.

The Tribe is fresh off a 2-0 win against its division rival with a historic performance from starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Now, for the bad news. Friday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as a result of two positive coronavirus tests in the Cardinals’ organization, MLB said. It’s the latest in a series of games postponed because of the virus, leading to a dramatic increase in the number of doubleheaders.

According to the Cardinals, the testing happened on July 29, prior to their game against the Twins. The players and staff were told to self-isolate in their Milwaukee hotel rooms until further notice as the team conducts testing.

The Twins just hosted the Cardinals Tuesday and Wednesday before the Indians came into town.

FOX 8 reached out to the Indians to see if there are any plans or changes in light of the positive COVID-19 tests. There are none at this time.

