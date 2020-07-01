Arizona Cardinals release Ohio native Jermiah Braswell after crash into Lake Erie

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW)– The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Jermiah Braswell after he was charged with driving under the influence for a crash into Lake Erie over the weekend, the team announced on Tuesday.

The undrafted rookie drove a Camaro into the lake near Conlan Road in Put-in-Bay at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Witnesses told Put-in-Bay police he was speeding when the car went off the road, traveled through a grassy area and went off an embankment.

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay police)

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay police)

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay police)

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay police)

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay police)

Courtesy: Put-In-Bay Police

Courtesy: Put-In-Bay Police

Braswell was slurring his words and didn’t know what happened, according to the police report. Body camera video shows broken patio furniture. The vehicle was not submerged.

He took a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Police said he also took a portable breath test and his blood-alcohol content exceeded the state’s legal limit.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one was injured, according to police.

Braswell, a native of Toledo, played in 40 games for Youngstown State University.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: