Are you ready for some more football? Reports say NFL wants to expand season

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WJW) – NFL owners will meet in New York City Thursday in a discussion that include a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to multiple reports, the CBA proposal will increase the regular season to 17 games, shorten the preseason to 3 games and add a playoff team from each conference.

Currently, six teams from each of the team’s two leagues qualify for the playoffs.

The change would mean seven teams from each side would play.

That means 44% of teams in the NFL would make the playoffs every year.

That means the postseason schedule would be revised to six games on wild-card weekend.

According to ESPN, the players have not yet signed off on a 17-game regular season.

ESPN reports some players believe the expanded season poses an unnecessary increase in the risk to players’ health and safety.

They report it would not take effect until 2021 at the earliest.

The current CBA expires in March 2021.