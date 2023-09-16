PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dante Moore passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Schlee ran for a pair of scores and No. 24 UCLA scored on its first seven drives in a 59-7 rout of North Carolina Central Saturday.

Moore and Schlee were two of five UCLA quarterbacks that played with four directing scoring drives. UCLA had 614 yards of total offense, including 404 rushing as it improved to 3-0 for the second straight season.

North Carolina Central (2-1) got into Bruins territory only three times in 12 drives, but averted a shutout on Chris Mosley’s 1-yard run with 6:08 remaining.

The Bruins scored on their first two offensive plays and had a 14-0 lead 74 seconds into the game. They scored on their first seven possessions and had a 52-0 halftime advantage.

After UCLA got the opening kickoff, Moore connected with Kam Brown for a 67-yard touchdown on the first play. Brown caught the pass at the North Carolina Central 42-yard line and was untouched the rest of the way for the first of three Bruins’ touchdowns in the first half over 55 yards.

UCLA got the ball back three plays later when Laiatu Latu picked off Davius Richard’s pass and returned it to the NCC 1. Carson Steele scored up the middle to quickly go up by two scores.

Moore, who completed 8 of 12, also had a 30-yard TD throw to J.Michael Sturdivant midway through the first quarter. The freshman has thrown seven touchdowns in his first three games, with three going for at least 62 yards.

UCLA’s other big play touchdowns came on Schlee’s 57-yard run up the left sideline to make it 28-0 in the first quarter and T.J. Harden’s 62-yard score during the second quarter, where he broke a pair of tackles, to extend the lead to 45-0.

North Carolina Central’s Richard played five series before suffering a left ankle injury during the second quarter. The senior was 5 of 13 for 28 yards.

Walker Harris was 12 of 18 for 114 yards. Latrell Collier had 48 yards on 14 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina Central: The Eagles dropped to 0-13 when facing a Football Bowl Subdivision team. It is the third time they have lost by at least 50 points when facing an FBS program.

UCLA: Seven of the Bruins’ eight touchdown drives were under 2:40. The victory also put Chip Kelly over .500 during his tenure in Westwood. He is 30-29 in his sixth season.

UP NEXT

North Carolina Central: Face Mississippi Valley State next Saturday in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis.

UCLA: Opens Pac-12 play at No. 12 Utah next Saturday.

