AP Source: Steelers sign QB Trubisky to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mitch Trubisky is going to get a shot at replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

Mitch Trubisky agrees to a two-year deal with the #Steelers bringing the NE Ohio native closer to home. He’ll get to play in Cleveland at @FEStadium as an opponent. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) March 14, 2022

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The Mentor native was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. As a Mentor High School senior in 2012, he was named Mr. Football in the State of Ohio.