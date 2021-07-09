Another walk-off win! Indians overcome bad baserunning to beat Royals

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley, right, is congratulated by Oscar Mercado after Bradley hit a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

On Thursday, Franmil Reyes’ three-run homer in the ninth ended Cleveland’s nine-game losing streak.

James Karinchak got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth. Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17.