Another walk-off for Polanco; Twins beat Indians 8-7 in 11

Minnesota Twins’ Jorge Polanco, right, tries to evade a water shower after his bases-loaded, walkout single drove in the winning run in the 11th inning as the Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to give the Minnesota Twins an 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th.

Danny Coulombe, Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, got the win. Justin Garza took the loss for Cleveland.

Polanco ended Monday’s game against Cleveland with an RBI double in the 10th.

A day earlier, his walk-off sacrifice fly gave the Twins a win over Tampa Bay.

