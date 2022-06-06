CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have postponed yet another game this season.

The team announced Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers is not taking place at Progressive Field due to rain coming for Northeast Ohio.

The game is being rescheduled for 3:10 p.m. Tuesday as part of a doubleheader.

#Guardians announced today’s game against the Texas Rangers has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, June 7 starting at 3:10 p.m. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) June 6, 2022

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “The attending patron of tonight’s contest will be able to exchange into one of 13 game options, including the doubleheader,” the team said in a statement.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.

Check the most up-to-date weather forecast right here.