Another Cardinals player out with COVID before today’s game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After reports of three Cardinals players testing positive for COVID, along with their head coach Kliff Kingsbury also testing positive, one more player can be added to list of those not able to participate in today’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

According to a tweet from the team, DL Corey Peters is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have placed DL Corey Peters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and elevated DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says he’s told that the team took another COVID test and only one, Peters, came back positive today.

All #Cardinals personnel underwent another round of COVID testing this morning as part of enhanced mitigation protocols, and there was only one new positive, I'm told. DT Corey Peters, who made the trip to Cleveland, was placed on the COVID list. Game on against the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2021

The team says they brought up DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

