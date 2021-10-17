Another Cardinals player out with COVID before today’s game

GLENDALE, AZ – AUGUST 12: Nose tackle Corey Peters #98 (C) of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field before the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After reports of three Cardinals players testing positive for COVID, along with their head coach Kliff Kingsbury also testing positive, one more player can be added to list of those not able to participate in today’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

According to a tweet from the team, DL Corey Peters is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says he’s told that the team took another COVID test and only one, Peters, came back positive today.

The team says they brought up DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

