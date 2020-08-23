Angels, Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Oscar Mercado #35 of the Cleveland Indians bats against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Phillies 10-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday.

Mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/Tnse2GsFNH — Tribe Inspires (@TribeInspires) August 23, 2020

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: