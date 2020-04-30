Andy Dalton released from Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after throwing a touchdown as time expired against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing Andy Dalton.

The quarterback has been with the team after 9 years.

That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020

Of course the Bengals drafted LSU’s Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick.

Burrow said yesterday that Dalton called him and welcomed him to the team.

Dalton was the starter for the Bengals from 2011-19, and he led them to the playoffs in his first four seasons.

