Anderson Varejao returning to Cavaliers: reports

Anderson Varejao #11of Brazil reacts during FIBA World Cup 2019 Group K match between USA and Brazil at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre on September 9, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers will sign veteran center Anderson Varejao, multiple sources reported on Friday.

The 38-year-old will be with the Cavs for the remainder of the season, NBA insider Shams Charania reported.

13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Varejao is returning to the franchise with which he’s spent 12 decorated years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021

Varejao was the 30th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He was with the Cavaliers for 12 years, including both Cleveland stints from LeBron James.

He signed with the Warriors in 2016 and faced his former team in the NBA Finals, which resulted in the Cavs championship.

Most recently, Varejao played with the Brazilian team Flamengo.