CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians continue to impress in the off-season, with Major League Baseball announcing finalists for various honors Monday.

Cleveland’s own Terry “Tito” Francona was named among the Top 3 for American League Manager of the Year and Steven Kwan was among the selected for AL Rookie of the Year.

“The best rookie in the American League has been named a finalist,” the team said in a tweet Monday.

Speaking to the MLB Network, Kwan said the honor was “an extreme blessing,” also talking about being one of four Guardians who won a Gold Glove for the 2022 season.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) jokes around while warming up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is introduced before Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

For Rookie of the Year, Kwan is competing against Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Francona, who won AL Manager of the Year in 2013 and 2016, is also competing against the managers from Seattle (Scott Servais) and Baltimore (Brandon Hyde) for his award.

Rookie is being announced Nov. 14 with Francona’s award one day later.