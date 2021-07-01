Altuve’s slam quiets booing Cleveland fans; Astros beat Indians

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Jason Castro (18) after Altuve hit a grand slam in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet incessant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley also homered, and the Houston Astros snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Indians.

Altuve connected for his fifth career slam in the fifth inning off rookie J.C. Mejia. The Astros are making their first visit to Progressive Field since 2019, and they started hearing boos and other comments during pregame introductions by Indians fans still stinging from Houston’s infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Houston starter Framber Valdez overcame some early control issues and allowed two runs in seven innings.