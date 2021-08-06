Allen signs 5-year, $100 million contract with Cavaliers

FILE – In this May 9, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) tries to pass the ball against Dallas Mavericks’ Nicolo Melli (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers signed Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, securing the 23-year-old center as one of their foundational players. Allen, who came over in a mid-season deal from Brooklyn, was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with Cleveland earlier this week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen has officially signed his five-year, $100 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs traded for Allen last season and didn’t expect him to quickly develop into one of their core players.

He came from Brooklyn as part of the blockbuster deal that landed James Harden on the Nets. Allen was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with Cleveland this week.

The 23-year-old posted career highs in points and rebounds last season.

The Cavs view Allen as one of their core players going forward.