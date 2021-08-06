Allen signs 5-year, $100 million contract with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen has officially signed his five-year, $100 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs traded for Allen last season and didn’t expect him to quickly develop into one of their core players.
He came from Brooklyn as part of the blockbuster deal that landed James Harden on the Nets. Allen was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with Cleveland this week.
The 23-year-old posted career highs in points and rebounds last season.
The Cavs view Allen as one of their core players going forward.