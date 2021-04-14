Allen scores 15 in return, Cavaliers beat Hornets 103-90

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) as he drives to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince (12) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein, center, shoots between Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, and center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince, left, shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home Wednesday night, 103-90.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a two-game skid. Terry Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hornets, while Miles Bridges added 20 points.

It was Allen’s first action since suffering a concussion against the Lakers and sitting out eight games

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral