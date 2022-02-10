All-Star Garland drops 27 in return, leads Cavs past Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland celebrates after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 105-92. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.

Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time.

He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland’s offense back on track.

Keldon Johnson scored 18 and All-Star Dejounte Murray 16 as the Spurs opened an eight-game road trip.

