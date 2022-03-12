Akron rocks rival Kent State 75-55 for MAC title, NCAA berth

Akron’s Garvin Clarke (11) rebounds against Kent State’s VonCameron Davis (1) and Justyn Hamilton (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kent State’s Malique Jacobs cheers on his team against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Jacobs was suspended for the first half. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Akron’s Xavier Castaneda (13) steals the ball from Kent State’s Sincere Carry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kent State’s Justyn Hamilton (21) rebounds against Akron’s Mikal Dawson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Akron’s Ali Ali (24) scores past Kent State’s Justyn Hamilton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Akron’s Ali Ali (24) and Kent State’s Andrew Garcia (4) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 23 points and Akron’s defense clamped down on Mid-American Conference player of the year Sincere Carry while defeating rival Kent State 75-55 in the MAC championship to earn its first NCAA bid since 2013.

The fourth-seeded Zips ended Kent State’s 14-game winning streak on a day that began with four Golden Flashes players being disciplined for a profane video.

Freeman added eight rebounds and was named the tournament’s MVP. Justyn Hamilton scored 19 to lead Kent State, which played short-handed due to discipline dished out by the MAC in the wake of a video recorded by Golden Flashes players in their locker room after Friday’s win over Ohio.

Carry had just six points and nine turnovers.