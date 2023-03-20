AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Buchtel boys basketball team’s win over Lutheran West this past weekend is the the first state title in program history.

The Griffins have had some incredible team’s over the years, but none achieving what the 2023 team just did.

Their head coach, Rayshon Dent, said it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“It’s surreal. I mean it really hasn’t hit me. But just grateful that we were able to pull something like this,” shared Coach Dent.

Buchtel won the Division II title in dramatic fashion.

A bucket that initially counted for Lutheran West to tie the game at the buzzer and send it into overtime, taken to replay review.

“Our players started giving the sign like ‘let’s take it to review.’ And I’m like oh my gosh, I almost forgot about that. OK, let’s see how this plays out,” said Coach Dent.

The call was overturned, ending the game.

The Buchtel Griffins are state champs for the first time ever in hoops.

“It speaks volumes, especially for the west side community. The 1040 nation, everybody knows that that is,” explained Coach Dent.

A modern element of the game, the deciding knockout blow. This Griffins team, thrilled to deliver that final punch.

“It was just a sense of relief. A weight just fell off my shoulders and honestly, I felt like I grew wings. I must have had some Red Bull or something,” joked Coach Dent.