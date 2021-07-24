‘Absolutely inexcusable’: Indians pitcher, family reportedly receives death threats after tough loss

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren waits for Tampa Bay Rays’ Ji-Man Choi to run the bases on a three-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The baseball team soon to be called the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night.

Going into the ninth inning, the score was tied 4-4, but when pitcher Nick Wittgren took to the mound, things fell apart quickly and the Rays had six runs that inning. The final score was 10-5.

According to Wittgren’s wife Ashley, the pitcher has received death threats since the game’s conclusion. The threats have even been aimed at the pitcher’s kids, Ashley said in a recent Twitter post:

I don’t know what the worst part about it is—that this isn’t the first time, that this won’t be the last time, or that other families in sports ALSO receive these regularly. — Ashley Wittgren, MS CSCS (@ashleyecrosby) July 24, 2021

To be clear, the game was a regular season Friday night game and the Indians are currently still about .500.

This is certainly not the first time derogatory/threatening social media commentary has been made against players this year. Back in April, Indians first baseman Yu Chang was on the receiving end of racist tweets after making a costly error during a game.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Indians for comment about this current incident, but has yet to hear back.