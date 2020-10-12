‘A great team win’: Browns beat Colts, improve to 4-1 for the first time since 1994

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four in a row! The Browns do it again, this time against the NFL’s top-rated defense as Cleveland puts up 32 points and beats the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 to improve to 4-1 on the season, their best start since 1994.

“We knew that it was going to be a physical game,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game. “That is a very good football team. I think that was a great team win. That was all about the team. It was not pretty at times. It was not perfect. Offensively, we did not put our defense in a great spot very often in that second half, but for us to come away with a pick-six and a safety was outstanding. A great team win.”

The Browns who were without their star running back Nick Chubb because of a knee injury relied on the arm of quarterback Baker Mayfield to take down the Colts. Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield injured his ribs during the game, but X-rays were negative after the game.

Mayfield admitted he was feeling a little sore.

“We will find out tomorrow when we look at it. I earned that one,” Mayfield said following the game. “I said it after the game on the field, I think that was the worst game I have played out of the five so far. I have to get better. A lot to learn from, but we learned on that defense and we got the yards when we needed it. The good thing about it is we do not have to learn from a loss – we can get better after a win. Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big hairy American winning machines is important.”

The Browns defense played complimentary football, forcing a crucial safety in the fourth quarter and an interception of Philip Rivers that was returned for a touchdown by Ronnie Harrison. The Browns defense forced two Colts interceptions in the game.

The Browns have won four consecutive games for the first time since 2009, matching the longest win streak by the team since 1999. Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday to face the Steelers who are 4-0.

And if Mayfield plans on playing in the next game: “Oh, yeah. Mama didn’t raise no wuss,” he said.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: