‘A great comeback’: The Battle of Ohio lives up to its name; Cleveland Browns find ways to win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “What a slow start to get the finish we got.”

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt said it well in describing the team after their shootout in Cincinnati.

It wasn’t just a slow start. Things did not look good.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first pass attempt.

Odell Beckham Jr. was injured in the play.

Baker started 0 for 5.

He then completed the next 22 of 23 passes.

“It was a great comeback,” Pruitt shared on FOX 8 Monday morning.

“A lot of guys stepped forward yesterday.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says that’s what this team is about.

“The story of our season, guys stepping up, and you saw Donovan Peoples-Jones step up, and Rashard Higgins has done it every time he has been out there. Guys making plays. Defense fighting their rear ends off,” Stefanski said in the postgame.

Donovan Peoples-Jones grabbed the game-winning ball in the endzone to seal the win.

Despite a challenging start, Coach Stefanski said he did not doubt his team.

“We are not going to get down if we have a couple of plays that do not go our way early,” he shared.

Stefanski said Baker was a big part of the team fighting through challenges Sunday.

“He is such a competitor. He does not give up,” he said.

“Every time I looked at him on the sideline, he had that steely look in his eyes. He was not going back down.”

The Cleveland Browns are now 5-2 on the season.

They host the Raiders Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.