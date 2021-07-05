6-year-old Twinsburg golf standout dreams of PGA Tour

STOW, Ohio (WJW)– Agampratap Kanwar is hitting it hard at just 6 years old.

Kanwar is from Twinsburg. He started playing golf at the age of 5 and is currently playing on the U.S. Kids Golf Tour. His dream is to play on the PGA Tour.

“My parents took me to Top Golf and I just picked it up,” he said.

He’s already has a first-place finish this summer and two third-place finishes. He is currently third on the Cleveland tour with just two tournaments left.

“First hole I started off as a birdie and I just keep making all those good things,” Kanwar said.

Golf may be his first love, but it’s not his only love. He enjoys horseback riding as well. Kanwar started riding horses at 3 and if the golf thing doesn’t work out for him, he’s already thinking about being a jockey.

“I want to be a jockey that runs in the Kentucky Derby.”

Kanwar certainly has a bright future ahead of him and he’s already taking it all in stride, thanks to the game of golf which has taught him a lifetime lesson.

“Be patient.”