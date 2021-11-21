5-5 Cleveland Browns to host winless Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Baker Mayfield, this week’s prep and his injuries

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One week after the Cleveland Browns suffered their worst defeat of the year, 45-7, at the hands of the Patriots, they are back by the lake and ready to host the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Detroit enters today’s game with zero wins and eight losses so far this season. They tied Pittsburgh last week.

Lions QB Tim Boyle is set to make his debut NFL start.

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns as Jared Goff continues to recover from an oblique injury he suffered last Sunday in Pittsburgh, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Browns QB Baker Mayfield practiced this week but is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues. He’s expected to start today’s game.

The team activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the COVID-19 list.

