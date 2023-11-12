**Related Video Above: FOX 8 announces 2023 FNTD Player of the Year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional finals.

All Division I through VII games are taking place Friday, Nov. 17, unless noted otherwise. All games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The games are being held at neutral sites, but the team with the better record is considered the home team.

Find tickets and other information right here.

Take a look at the game pairings below (including overall record and regional seed) as offered directly from OHSAA:

Division I

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (9-3) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Region 2

6 Dublin Coffman (9-3) vs. 12 Springfield (8-5) at Hilliard Darby High School

Region 3

2 Hilliard Bradley (12-1) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

3 Wester Chester Lakota West (11-2) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-4) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 3 Medina Highland (11-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (10-3) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (12-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division III

Region 9

1 Youngstown Ursulina (13-0) vs. 7 Chardon (10-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 7 Bellefontaine (11-2) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 6 Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV

Region 13

1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium

Region 14

1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15

1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Thornville Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 16

4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 19

4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium

Division VI

Region 21

1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22

1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

1 Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 26

5 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Reedsville Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium