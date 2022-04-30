CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns selected WR Mike Woods in round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with two more picks to go in round 7.

Woods, who played at University of Oklahoma (just like Baker Mayfield), is 6′ 1″ and weighs 204 pounds. He originally played at University of Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma, where he went on to nab an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

He was reportedly the second leading receiver at both universities he attended.

The Browns already picked two players in round 4, K Cade York and DT Perrion Winfrey, along with RB Jerome Ford in round 5 earlier Saturday.

#Browns take Oklahoma WR Michael Woods with #202 in the 6th Rd.



Woods could be a 5th or 6th WR.



This is the second WR Cleveland's taken this draft (David Bell in 3rd Rd)#NFLDraft @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 30, 2022

All of Saturday’s picks are joining the Friday selections of CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.