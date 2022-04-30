CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns selected WR Mike Woods in round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with two more picks to go in round 7.
Woods, who played at University of Oklahoma (just like Baker Mayfield), is 6′ 1″ and weighs 204 pounds. He originally played at University of Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma, where he went on to nab an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
He was reportedly the second leading receiver at both universities he attended.
The Browns already picked two players in round 4, K Cade York and DT Perrion Winfrey, along with RB Jerome Ford in round 5 earlier Saturday.
All of Saturday’s picks are joining the Friday selections of CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.