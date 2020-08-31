2021 NFL Draft reportedly still happening in Cleveland as ‘live event’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has confirmed that the 2021 NFL Draft is still set to make an appearance in Cleveland, despite coronavirus concerns.

‘The 2021 NFL Draft continues to be planned as a live event utilizing social distance guidelines,” the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said in an official statement.

Still with so many unknowns, the April 28 – May 1 event could look different than most other large Draft celebrations of the past.

“We are in constant communication with the NFL and will work in close partnership with the Cleveland Browns and City of Cleveland to be flexible and respond to changes that may be necessitated by the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape,” the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said.

The event is part of a smattering of high profile events that Cleveland has been tapped to host, which started with last year’s MLB All-Star Game and continues with the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

This year’s NFL Draft, which was held remotely, broadcast over three days in April and reportedly brought in around 55 million viewers, a 35 percent increase over the previous year’s numbers.

