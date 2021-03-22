2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland: Here is what to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL on Monday announced plans for the 2021 draft to be held in Cleveland. It includes a free fan event,

The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 across from locations like FirstEnergy Sadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

The event will follow COVID protocols, according to a news release, with some prospects taking the stage in Cleveland while others will participate remotely from their homes.

Activities to Take Place Around FirstEnergy Stadium, Including Free Fan Event



In addition to picks being made in Cleveland, the NFL and clubs will partner to make selections from across the country on Day 3.

In addition to picks being made in Cleveland, the NFL and clubs will partner to make selections from across the country on Day 3.

“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events. “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.”

FirstEnergy Stadium (WJW image)

According to the release, fans selected to an “Inner Circle” will have a front row seat to the NFL Draft Main Stage to cheer on their team’s picks. Those fans selected must be fully vaccinated.

Headlining acts will perform each day on the main stage. Also, there will be an NFL Draft Experience — the NFL’s interactive football theme park– which will be open and free to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium. Reservations will be required to manage capacity. Those reservations will be made available through the NFL OnePass app, which will be ready for download beginning next week.

“We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year’s NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new Draft prospects, football’s great history, and our fans. It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing and Principal Partners of the Cleveland Browns. “We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration by the NFL, local and state government officials and medical experts who are all focused on creating a memorable and safe experience and we are also extremely encouraged by the state of Ohio’s vaccination rates and advancements that are allowing us to make the progress needed to return to a safe and more normal environment.”