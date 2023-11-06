CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians‘ Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan received 2023 Gold Glove awards for their respective positions at second base and left field — for the second-straight year, according to Major League Baseball.

The winners were announced Sunday on ESPN.

Giménez had 23 defensive runs saved, more than any other second baseman by a wide margin and the second-highest at his position, according to MLB. He also had 18 outs above average, the third-highest among all players.

Giménez joins César Hernández and Roberto Alomar as Cleveland players who have won a Gold Glove at second base, according to MLB.

“I think he’s getting better, which is hard to believe,” former Guardians manager Terry Francona said of Giménez, as quoted in the release. “It’s special to watch him play second base.”

Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez throws to first base after forcing out Kansas City Royals’ Drew Waters (6) on a ball hit by Dairon Blanco, who was safe during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kwan ended the season with nine outs above average (tying for the No. 8 spot among all players), 10 outfield assists (tying for No. 9) and 16 defensive runs saves (tying for No. 11). He’s Cleveland’s second rookie to win a Gold Glove, the first being Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990, according to MLB.

“My dad told me defense never slumps,” Kwan is quoted in the news release. “Maybe you’re having a bad day at the plate, [but] you can always show up in the field and make an impact.”

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan catches a fly ball hit for an out by Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan celebrate an 8-4 win against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Giménez and Kwan are the first Cleveland baseball players to win back-to-back Gold Glove awards since Omar Vizquel and Roberto Alomar won three in a row from 1999 to 2001.

José Ramírez was a finalist for the third base award, but it ultimately went to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman.