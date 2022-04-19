Best Credit Repair Services, Top 7 Credit Fixing Agencies in 2022

Do you have errors on your credit report that need fixing? Or are you looking to improve your credit score to access loans and attract friendlier interest rates?

If so, then this is where the best credit repair services could help.

Credit repair services conduct thorough assessments on your credit report to identify negative items that damage your credit score.

Once the problematic items are identified, the credit repair agencies then work with credit reporting bureaus and your creditors to help correct the pending issues.

But with several credit repair companies around, knowing which one to trust to improve your credit score is easier said than done.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered!

In this article, we’ll review some of the top credit repair companies based on factors such as reputation, cost, features, speed, and overall customer satisfaction.

Read on if you’re ready to turn a new page and improve your credit score!

Best Credit Repair Services:

1. Lexington Law – Best Credit Repair Service Overall

Lexington Law Credit Repair Service Pros



Well-experienced & highly trusted

Partners with paralegals & attorneys

Free consultation

Online dashboard

Several credit repair plans

Lexington Law Credit Repair Service Cons



No money-back guarantee

Lexington Law has a solid reputation in the credit repair industry, and for a good reason too.

Since launching, the well-respected credit repair company has successfully filed over 200 million disputes on behalf of its clients.

And it gets even better as Lexington Law partners with skilled paralegals and attorneys to explore every possibility in credit score disputes.

All legal partners are licensed and must receive advanced training in consumer protection law, consumer advocacy, and several credit reporting issues. This ensures that your case is expertly handled, thereby boosting the chances of successful outcomes.

One area that Lexington Law pips its peers is convenience, courtesy of its easy-to-use mobile app.

The Lexington Law mobile app gives you 24/7 access to your user dashboard, allowing you to view your credit score analysis and dispute updates when on the go.

And while Lexington Law is known to be costlier than most legitimate credit repair companies, its flexibility in terms of product packages allows you to choose one that best suits your budget.

You can choose from the Concord Standard, Concord Premier, and PremierPlus services, as indicated below.

Concord Standard ($89/m)



Bureau challenges

Creditor interventions (debt validation letters and goodwill letters)

Concord Premier ($109.95/m)



Bureau challenges

Creditor interventions

Hard inquiries disputes

Credit score analysis

Ongoing credit monitoring

TransUnion alerts

PremierPlus ($129.95)



FICO score tracker

Identity theft protection

Personal finance tools

Cease and desist letters

Bureau challenges

Creditor interventions

Hard inquiries disputes

Unlimited credit monitoring

In addition to the above packages, you can also enroll in Lexington Law’s unique Focus Track program.

The program, free for registered members, provides further assistance on consumer situations like student loans, medical problems, identity theft, and divorce.

And although Lexington Law doesn’t have a money-back guarantee, there’s no cause for alarm as the firm is a well-reputed service provider with countless success stories.

Some of the damaging items Lexington Law can help you fix include:

Foreclosures

Hard inquiries

Bankruptcies

Repossessions

Collections

We also like Lexington Law’s focus on educating clients on important finance issues like credit rights, credit history, credit scores, credit card usage, and several items that can affect credit scores.

2. Credit Saint – Legitimate Credit Repair Company With Flexible Plans

Credit Saint Credit Repair Service Pros



90-day money back guarantee

A rating from the BBB

Free credit consultation

Online dashboard

Flexible plans (credit repair)

Credit Saint Credit Repair Service Cons



No online-chat

Credit Saint is a New Jersey-based credit repair company that’s been helping clients improve and maintain healthy credit scores since launching in 2004.

The reputable credit repair service became BBB accredited in 2007 and has since maintained an impressive ‘A’ rating.

Credit repair is a relatively complex topic that can overwhelm anyone without advanced finance knowledge. Credit Saint is fully aware of this and, as a result, keeps things simple on its minimalistic and easy-to-navigate website.

It’s easy to get started on Credit Saint!

The first step of the credit repair process using Credit Saint is requesting a free consultation.

The credit repair company links you to one of its several skilled credit advisors for a thorough review of your credit history.

Once the in-depth analysis is complete, the advisor will then highlight some of the issues (if any) before recommending ways to fix the negative items.

The second step in your credit repair journey with Credit Saint is choosing a credit repair package that suits your needs.

Fortunately, Credit Saints offers three main packages– credit polish, credit remodel, and clean slate – all of which come with unique features, as explained below:

Credit Polish ($79.99/m +$99 initial work fee)

Challenges 5 items per dispute cycle

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Score tracker

Credit Remodel ($99.99/m + $99 initial work fee)

Challenges 10 items per dispute cycle

High aggressiveness

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Score tracker

Inquiry targeting

Clean Slate ($119.99/m +$195 initial work fee)

Unlimited challenges per dispute cycle

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Inquiry targeting

Score tracker

Clean slate is the most aggressive package and is highly recommended if you’re looking to improve your credit score in the shortest time possible.

It’s also worth noting that Credit Saint offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, meaning you’ll get a full refund should the credit repair company fail to remove inaccurate items within the first 90 days of service.

Credit Saint also creates an online dashboard for all its clients.

Through the simple and easy-to-understand dashboard, you can check the progress of your debt repair process. This ensures you’re in the loop of everything the debt repair specialists are upto!

Credit Saint has established a solid reputation for its fast and transparent credit repairs solutions.

The company can remove a variety of negative items from your credit report, as listed below.

Late payments

Collections

Charge offs

Repossessions

Judgements

Foreclosure

Bankruptcies

Inquiries

Liens

And while Credit Saint can help fix negative items on your behalf, its services are limited to faulty items that shouldn’t be on your credit reports.

The good news is they have the industry know-how and can easily uncover irregularities in your report and leverage their expertise to contest items that are misleading, biased, unverifiable, or inaccurate.

3. The Credit People – Excellent Satisfaction Guarantee

The Credit People Credit Repair Service Pros

Many communication methods

Affordable first work fee ($19)

Access to 3 credit reports

Online dashboard

Transparent pricing

Affordable

The Credit People Credit Repair Service Cons

Doesn’t offer financial management tools

No identity protect services

The Credit People launched back in 2001 and boldly claims to have helped hundreds of thousands of clients correct negative items in their credit reports.

Once you’ve registered on The Credit People, you’ll be assigned a dedicated credit report analyst who’ll examine your credit history to determine items that need repair.

All clients can access a user dashboard that details the credit correction process.

Through your dashboard, you can view the steps The Credit People undertakes on your behalf. The dashboard also allows for smooth communication (inquiries or complaints) with the credit repair team.

Did we mention that all of The Credit People’s credit repair packages come with an unlimited satisfaction guarantee?

The one-of-a-kind guarantee allows you to cancel your subscription at any time in case you’re dissatisfied with the outcomes.

In the rare event you’re displeased with the service, you’ll get a full refund for the past month and won’t be charged for the current month.

The Credit People also boasts one of the most transparent pricing packages around.

Unlike most credit repair companies that have unrealistically costly starting fees, The Credit People only requires $19 for new clients to get started.

Here’s a quick breakdown of The Credit People’s pricing plan:

Monthly membership

$19 starting fees then $79/m

No risk canceling

Inquiry validation

Unlimited disputes

Free credit report

24/hr dashboard access

Flat Rate Membership

6-month service for $419

Unlimited disputes

Inquiry validation

Creditor communication

Free credit report

24hr dashboard access

The flat-rate membership is ideal if you need long-term assistance with your credit score.

On the other hand, the monthly membership will work better if you only need assistance with one or two inconsistencies in your credit report.

Either way, The CreditRepair offers arguably the friendliest credit repair packages in the credit repair industry and is a suitable option if you’re looking to fix your score on a budget.

4. Experian – Best for Free Credit Repair



Experian Credit Repair Service Pros



Experian boost

Big on client education

Identity monitoring

Credit support services

Free credit report

Experian Credit Repair Service Cons



Not exclusively for credit repair

Potentially confusing website

Experian is one of the world’s leading (and most respected) credit reporting agencies.

In the US, Experian collects and aggregates financial data of over 235 million consumers and more than 25 million businesses.

Although Experian is not a credit repair service, it can help you improve your credit score, courtesy of its useful credit-related information.

Experian has an entire page dedicated to credit support.

Therefore, in case you spot an error or incorrect items in your credit report that you want to correct, you can kick start the correction process by clicking on the Credit Support button.

You can correct credit report inaccuracies free on Experian.

However, the process can prove daunting and, at times, overwhelming if you’re relatively green about correcting inaccurate details in credit reports.

Experian also allows you to sign up for its unique feature, Experian Boost, which can directly improve your FICO Score.

Experian Boost adds positive utility, streaming service, and cell phone payments to your credit report. These positive payments will be factored into your credit scores, which can help improve and repair your low credit scores.

Oh, and Experian Boost is a free service for all registered clients.

While Experian won’t charge you to change incorrect items in your credit score, you’ll have to do it on your own. The good news is the credit reporting agency has tons of useful credit repair resources and allows you to kick start the process online.

Experian offers two main credit score report programs, CreditWorks Basic and CreditWorks Premium.

Below is a quick overview of Experian’s credit report and Fico score products.

CreditWorks Basic

Free

New credit inquiries

Account balance changes

Score tracking

Monthly credit report analysis

FICO score alerts

Experian Boost

CreditWorks Premium ($24.99/m)

Free 7-day trial

Monitors Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian credit scores

Daily credit report analysis

Additional FICO Scores (Home, auto, and bankcard)

Fico score simulator

Experian Boost

Real-time alerts on credit inquiries

5 . CreditRepair – Excellent Credit Repair App

CreditRepair Credit Repair Service Pros



Free credit evaluation

Flexible credit repair plans

Online dashboard

Responsive app

CreditRepair Credit Repair Service Cons



No money-back guarantee

No advanced financial management tools

Despite launching in 2012, CreditRepair has helped members remove millions of negative items from their respective credit reports.

As per the official website, CreditRepair made over 1 million successful interventions in 2019 – a true testament to its effective credit repair services.

Getting started on CreditRepair is quick and simple, and its team of experienced credit analysts, will examine your credit report from the three major credit bureaus.

Your details will then be sorted to determine the problematic areas that can be fixed.

After which CreditRepair will contact the major credit reporting companies and your creditors directly to assess the accuracy of contentious items in your credit report.

The credit repair company will then follow up on the issues on your behalf until they’re repaired.

However, what stands out the most about CreditRepair is its free, highly intuitive app (available for iOS and Android). The app allows you to access your dashboard for financial information reports and alerts you of any changes in your credit score.

CreditRepair also has some of the most flexible credit repair packages around as you can choose from Direct, Standard and Advanced plans, see explained below:

Direct ($69.95/m + $69.95 first-work fee)

15 monthly challenges

3 month creditor disputes

Goodwill intervention

Quarterly score updates

Inquiry assist

Standard ($99.95/m + 99.95 first-work fee)

Quarterly credit score analysis

Hard inquiry challenging

24/7 credit monitoring

FICO score assessment service

15 monthly challenges

3 creditor disputes per month

Goodwill intervention

Quarterly score updates

Inquiry assist

Advanced (119.95/m + 119.95 first-work fee)



19 monthly challenges

6 creditor disputes a month

Credit score updates (monthly)

Identity theft protection

Personal finance tools

FICO score inquiry

24/7 credit report monitoring

It’s also impressive that in addition to disputing false or inaccurate items, CreditRepair also has vast educational resources to help you learn the basics of maintaining a positive credit score.

Some of the topics covered include debt solutions, money management, identity theft and credit management, among several others.

Below are some of the negative items CreditRepair can correct on your behalf:

Judgments

Late payments

Collections

Charge offs

Foreclosures

Bankrutpcies

Repossessions

5. Ovation – Affordable Credit Repair Plans

Ovation Credit Repair Service Pros



Several discounts available

Standalone credit monitoring

Anytime cancellation

Financial planning tools

Dedicated case advisors

Ovation Credit Repair ServiceCons



No money-back guarantee

Not the most advanced digital tools

Boasting an A rating since being accredited with the BBB in 2004, Ovation easily ranks as one of the most trusted credit repair companies on our list.

Although mostly known for its credit repair services, Ovation is also big on client education. It has several educational resources and tools designed to help its clients manage debts better.

It’s also great that Ovation offers standalone services like credit monitoring.

Ovation’s standout feature, however, is its discounts, which tend to run throughout the year. You can save up to 20% if you register as a couple, while seniors and members of the military stand to receive a 10% discount.

Oh, and although Ovation doesn’t have a money-back policy, it allows for instant cancellation whenever you want out of the service.

Speaking of financial policies, Ovation has two main pricing packages, the Essentials and Essentials Plus plans.

Here’s a quick look at services you can expect from each package:

Essentials Plan ($79/m + $89 initial work fee)

Free consultation

Personalized credit items dispute options

Case adviser to oversee individual cases

Financial management tools

Essentials Plus Plan ($109/m + $89 initial work fee)

Free consultation

Personalized credit items dispute options

Unlimited dispute and goodwill letters

TransUnion credit monitoring

Ovation recommendation letter for future lenders

Unfortunately, Ovation doesn’t come with an app or a live chat option. The good news is clients can access Ovation’s online portal on a 24/7 basis for any updates.

You’ll also have a case manager who’ll work with you on behalf of Ovation to repair your credit in the shortest time possible.

7. Sky Blue – Free Credit Consultation

SkyBlue Credit Repair Service Pros



Free credit consultation

Highly experienced

Fast service

Money back guarantee

SkyBlue Credit Repair Service Cons



Money-back guarantee not straightforward

Not the most responsive support team

Not BBB accredited

Although not as popular as the likes of Credit Saints and Lexington Law, SkyBlue remains one of the best-rated credit repair services in the country.

SkyBlue’s flexible operational policies have earned it rave reviews from thousands of happy clients that had their credit reports improved.

For instance, SkyBlue allows clients to pause and resume their plans, depending on needs. This feature means you won’t make monthly payments when your account is paused.

Even better, you can resume your subscription when the need arises later on without having to pay the usually costly starting fees to access credit repair services.

SkyBlue has a transparent, pocket-friendly pricing package that’s ideal if you’re looking to improve your credit score on a budget.

For just $79/m, you can access the following services:

Dispute of 15 items in every 35 days

Credit score guidance

Credit rebuilding counseling

Customized dispute letters

Debt negotiations and settlements

Goodwill, cease and desist letters and debt validation

SkyBlue has a 50% couple’s discount that allows you to pay $119/m if you join with your spouse.

Overall, SkyBlue is a great option if you’re in search of a pocket-friendly way to improve your credit score.

The support team is active and responsive via email, but for inquiries that can’t wait, it’s best to contact the team via call.

Benefits of Fixing Your Credit Score

Lower Interest Rates

A good credit score shows lenders that you’re trustworthy with loans and are likely to repay without delay or failure.

And while you might have a loan approved – if you have a bad credit score, the interest rates will be high, which can leave you in a cycle of bad debt.

Fixing your credit score means you’re likely to receive friendly interest rates compared to the rates you would get with a poor score.

As a result, it is advisable to repair your credit if you intend to apply for a loan later on in the future.

Higher Approval Rates

It goes without saying that a favorable credit report boosts your chances of securing a loan.

Although you can also secure a loan with a bad credit score, the odds are usually slim, and you might have to look around to find a willing lender.

With a good credit score, almost every lender will be willing to work with you. You can achieve this by repairing your credit report if you have inaccurate or problematic items listed.

Higher Borrowing Capacity

While you can still receive loans with a bad credit report, chances are you’ll only qualify for loans with small limits, which might not be of much help if you’re seeking large loans.

By improving your FICO score through credit repair, you’ll be well-placed to receive large personal loan offers from a variety of lenders.

More Affordable Insurance

Insurance companies consider your credit reports when assessing your auto and home insurance premiums.

A good credit score means you’re a lot likely to receive favorable insurance rates, while a poor score translates to costlier rates, which can prove overwhelming if you’re in search of affordable insurance.

Better Rental Approval

On most occasions, landlords conduct credit checks to determine the capability of potential tenants to pay consistently.

Therefore, you’re likely to keep missing out on great house or apartment deals if you have an undesirable credit score.

However, you can boost your chances of securing that coveted rental by improving your credit score, which shouldn’t prove too hard if you work with the best credit repair companies.

Higher Chances of Employment

It’s no secret that employers often run soft credit checks on potential employees.

While a good credit report will enhance your chances of securing the post, negative items like foreclosures, late payments, and bankruptcies might do more harm than good to your employment chances.

Fixing your score using the top credit repair companies will ensure you don’t fall short when your potential employers run background checks.

Hiring A Credit Repair Agency Vs. Doing It Yourself

While it’s possible to repair credit on your own, doing so might take a lot more time than expected and, even worse, prove too complex if you’ve never done it before.

A credit repair company is the better option if you want faster results and professional assistance.

For instance, the best credit repair companies boast years of experience in monitoring and fixing credit-related issues.

These companies partner with credit-repair experts that, besides providing financial advice – contact creditors, dispute negative items and send cease-and-desist letters on your behalf.

Another advantage of outsourcing the credit repair job to the experts is a timely resolution of issues.

Most credit repair companies work in cycles that help determine their effectiveness. This ensures that the negative items in your credit report are sorted out fast to improve your score as soon as possible.

Personal credit is a highly sensitive issue that can mess your future finances up if not well handled. This explains why most people prefer leaving the heavy lifting to credit repair companies with years of experience and undoubted skill in the credit repair industry.

Best Credit Repair Companies: FAQs

Can Credit Repair Help With Identity Theft?

Credit repair can help with identity theft in several ways. Top-rated credit repair companies like Credit Saint and Lexington Law are known to educate their clients on ways to identify and avoid identity theft.

Additionally, reputable credit repair companies can also help you dispute items resulting from identity theft such as fraud, which can badly damage your credit score.

The good news, however, is that a credit repair service can communicate with creditors on your behalf and request the removal of faulty items resulting from identity theft.

The best credit repair companies also monitor client reports, meaning you’ll be notified in case of suspicious activities.

What Is The Average Cost of Credit Repair?

The average cost of credit repair varies depending on factors such as the extent of repair, your preferred agency, and whether or not you want additional services.

On average, however, you can expect to pay between $75 to around $150 a month when dealing with the best credit repair companies.

Most credit repair organizations offer different packages to suit client preferences.

For instance, Credit Saint offers three main service packages: credit remodel, credit polish, and clean slate – all of which come with unique features.

Some credit repair services have high first-time fees, while others have reasonable initial costs. Other agencies offer money-back guarantees in case of unsuccessful outcomes, but not all

How Long Does It Take to Repair Your Credit Score?

There is no fast or quick-fire way to fix or repair your credit. Rebuilding your credit report depends on the extent of your credit issues and how they affected your credit history.

Although mild issues can take months to repair, serious credit violations often need several years of good financial practices and commitment.

It’s worth noting that while you can earn a higher credit score in a matter of months, your credit score rating will take longer to improve.

The best credit repair companies will help monitor your progress by making regular challenges until your credit score gets to the desired level.

How To Choose The Best Credit Repair Company?

Cost

Cost is a major factor to consider when choosing the best credit repair company as most tend to charge first-work fees on top of their monthly rates.

First-work fees usually vary from agency to agency, exactly why you should confirm the cost before settling for a particular credit repair company.

In addition to first-work fees, you should also consider the price per month. Most credit repair companies offer different packages to suit a client’s budget.

As expected, the costlier packages come with advanced features and will help you clean up your report faster compared to basic packages.

Money-back Guarantee

Money-back guarantee is a show of an agency’s confidence in its services. And although not all credit repair companies offer money-back guarantees, some like Credit Saint offer a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Working with credit repair companies that offer a money-back guarantee gives you the assurance that you’ll get your hard-earned cash back should the services prove ineffective.

BBB Rating

It’s also important to check on an agency’s BBB rating before registering and paying for credit repair services.

Ideally, you should target accredited credit repair companies with high BBB ratings, preferably an A rating like Credit Saint. The higher the BBB rating, the likelier you’ll be satisfied with the services offered.

If you’re big on customer care and want to work with a credit repair company that values its clients, then it’d be best to register on a service with a high BBB rating.

Services Offered

Another crucial factor to consider when choosing a credit repair company is the type of services offered.

While some offer the basic credit repair services (fixing inaccurate items in your credit report), others take it a notch higher and even link you with a personal case adviser.

Working with a personal case adviser means you’ll work with an expert who, besides handling your case, will walk with you throughout the credit repair process, ensuring you know all the ins and outs.

You can also check if a credit repair company offers additional services like credit monitoring and identity protection.

Registering on a credit repair agency that’s big on client education is also a massive plus, as you’ll get to learn ways to improve your credit score.

Ease of Use

The whole point of working with a credit repair company is to simplify the credit repair process as you focus on other things.

As such, you should consider credit repair companies committed to streamlining the credit repair process by integrating features such as online dashboards and even apps.

An online dashboard allows you to monitor the credit repair process, ensuring you’re fully aware of the progress made by your credit repair company after every cycle.

What Are the Signs of a Credit Repair Scam?

Upfront Payment

As per federal law, it’s illegal for credit repair companies to charge customers upfront.

Chances are you’re dealing with a scam if an agency coerces you to make payments before it reviews your credit report to determine whether you need its services in the first place.

Guaranteed Outcomes

Legitimate credit repair companies will never guarantee outcomes or perfection. You’ll know you’re dealing with a scam if an agency promises to fix your credit within the shortest time or promises you unrealistic results.

Contracts

It’s illegal for credit repair companies to lock clients into contracts as per the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

Therefore, if an agency asks you to commit to a contract, then you’re probably dealing with a scam.

Suspicious Website

Reputable credit repair companies usually have responsive, well-organized websites.

However, scam repair services rarely invest in their website and won’t have any detailed reviews or testimonials.

How Do Credit Repair Companies Fix Your Credit?

Although the exact methods used to fix credit may differ, most agencies work by removing inaccurate and potentially damaging items on your credit report to boost your overall credit score.

Once you’ve completed signing up, your credit repair company will contact the major credit bureaus-Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – to request your credit reports.

The agency will then thoroughly assess your reports to determine any inaccuracies or faulty inclusions.

Once faults are determined, the credit repair service will then contact your original creditor and the 3 credit bureaus to challenge the inaccuracies.

Some of the negative items that a credit repair agency can help fix include foreclosures, bankruptcies, hard inquiries, collections, repossessions, late payments, liens, and judgments, among others.

Best Credit Repair Agencies: Wrapping Up

Now that we’ve taken a closer look at some of the best credit repair companies, you should be well placed to choose the top credit repair company[a] that best suits your unique needs.

Credit Saint is a great option if you prefer working with a trusted credit repair agency that offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, while Lexington Law is your best bet if you fancy working with highly skilled credit professionals (with legal backgrounds).

The Credit People is also a good alternative if you’re on a budget and want an agency with a satisfaction guarantee.

When choosing a credit repair service, remember to consider factors such as reputation, cost, services offered, and their approach to customer service.

And since credit repair takes time, you shouldn’t expect an overnight fix.

Remember to maintain good credit practices as your credit repair agency works to fix inaccurate items on your behalf.

Thanks for reading!