Lowe’s hosting trick-or-treat event with free pumpkin, candy for kids

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lowe’s is launching a nationwide drive-through curbside trick-or-treat event.

According to the company, the event will take place on October 22 and October 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at all stores nationwide.

Families can participate in trick-or-treat. They will receive free candy and a small pumpkin.

Reservations are required. Families have until Saturday, October 10 to sign up. Click here to reserve your spot at a Lowe’s near you.

Lowe’s decided to launch this event in effort to bring the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treat to communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, said in a press release. “Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year.”

Additionally, in celebration of National First Responders Day on October 28, Lowe’s is encouraging customers to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for the hardworking heroes on the front lines of the pandemic. They also encourage people to share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks.

