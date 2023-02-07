STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Less than 3 months after losing their only child to sextortion, Timothy and Tamia Woods are sitting down with FOX 8. Their son, 17-year-old James, died by suicide in November.

Police say the people who targeted James have more victims in Northeast Ohio.

As the Woods navigate their unfathomable loss, they’re sharing with others what they’ve learned that may help keep other children safe as they cherish support from across Northeast Ohio and the U.S.

