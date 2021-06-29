Best PS5 games for families on Amazon

What are the best PS5 games for families?

The PS5 has some of the best console graphics out there and a vast selection of games. If you’re looking for a fun night of games with your family, the PS5 has a ton of options.

Games like “Sackboy” and “Little Big Planet” give you a great way to exercise your creative muscles, whereas “Overcooked” tests your teamwork skills. If you are having trouble finding a suitable game for your family, you’ll feel more confident in your selection after reviewing our top picks.

Things worth knowing about the PS5

Most PS4 games are compatible with the PS5 as well. There are only eight PS4 titles that won’t play in the PS5.

The PS5 controllers feature a haptic feedback feature that simulates the feeling of certain items that you touch in games, giving them a whole new element of realism.

In addition to haptic feedback, the PS5 controllers feature adaptive triggers that can add extra tension when pulling a bow or a weapon trigger for even more realism.

The PS5 features a configurable installation feature that allows you to leave out some aspects of the game that you may not use to save space.

Best games on PS5 for families

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

In “Sackboy,” you play as the Sackboy character popularized in “Little Big Planet.” This chaotic couch-co-op game allows four players on the screen simultaneously as you race to the finish. In some cases, you and the other players will have to help each other through obstacles, whereas you’ll find yourself feeling quite competitive in different situations.

Carnival Games

Play against your family in a wide range of carnival games like ski-ball, ring toss, free throws and more. See who can win the most tickets and get the biggest carnival prize in this fun minigame-themed party game.

Spirit of the North

Although this game doesn’t feature co-op mode, you’ll have a blast working with your family to solve intense puzzles inspired by the gorgeous landscapes of Iceland. Play as an ordinary fox who meets a spirit guardian and ends up on the adventure of a lifetime. The lack of dialogue and narration gives the game an air of mystery that mixes nicely with the stunning visual elements.

KeyWe

In “KeyWe,” up to two players take on the role of kiwi birds that work in a post office. Using the Kiwis, you’ll have to sort mail, send messages and keep everything running smoothly. “KeyWe” is set to release in December but can be pre-ordered now.

Rayman Legends

This four-player co-op platformer has a range of hectic maps that are all set to music. Rather than just running through the map, you’ll have to time your movements to the rhythm to win. “Rayman Legends” features 3D boss battles, a vast selection of unique challenges, and an Auto-Murfy mode that allows you to give orders to the character, Murfy, while controlling a different character.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

“Ratchet and Clank” games are known for their over-the-top weapons, and “Rift Apart” may have the craziest arsenal yet. “Rift Apart” takes full advantage of the PS5’s haptic feedback features that allow you to feel the environment you’re playing in. Although this game doesn’t release until June, you’ll get an exclusive Pixelizer weapon and sleek Carbonox armor set if you pre-order it.

Dirt 5

If your family loves racing games, you’ll have a blast playing “Dirt 5.” This game offers a four-player split-screen for several game modes, including career mode. “Dirt 5” has stunning graphics and allows you to switch into a detailed photo-taking mode when you hit enormous jumps that you never want to forget.

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Take on your family and friends in a range of classic board games. Monopoly’s 3D board and animated characters bring new life to the game. In addition to Monopoly, the “Family Fun Pack” includes Trivial Pursuit, Risk and Scrabble, so you’ll never run out of games to play.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

“Overcooked!” allows up to four players to run a kitchen together, but it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Try to keep up with orders, clean dishes and not start a fire in a chaotic kitchen that will put your teamwork skills to the test. “Overcooked!” will require you and your family to talk to each other and develop plans in real-time. “All You Can Eat” also features cross-platform online play and enhanced 4K visuals.

Just Dance 2021

This PS4 game is still a ton of fun on the PS5. “Just Dance 2021” offers local co-op, eight new kid-friendly songs and an optional subscription that gives you access to a library of over 600 songs. The optional smartphone app allows you to track your moves with no additional equipment required.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

“Alex Kidd” feels like a nostalgic experience with its optional 8-bit game mode. In “Alex Kidd,” you make your way through retro platformer levels and engage in rock-paper-scissors-themed fights.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Create your character and use the power of the gods to solve unique puzzles. Although this game doesn’t feature co-op, you’ll have a blast with the stylized puzzles and dynamic combat against various mythological beasts.

Planet Coaster

Craft your dream amusement park with your family in an open sandbox environment. “Planet Coaster” isn’t just a roller coaster simulator. You also get to sculpt landscapes and scenery, as well as manage your amusement park.

Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition

You don’t have to be a fan of the Ultraman series to enjoy this stylized platform fighter. Choose one of the 20 playable robots or four additional Ultraman characters, and battle your family in unique battlegrounds with geysers, live volcanoes and other obstacles.

