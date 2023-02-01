There’s a wide variety of products available dedicated to celebrating all the characters from this fan-favorite, long-running show.

Celebrate your family’s favorite show with these toys, clothes and other items

For more than 50 years, “Sesame Street” has entertained and taught preschool children with skits about everything from the alphabet to healthy eating. Featuring both live actors and Jim Henson’s famous Muppets, the show still manages to be fun for people of all ages.

If your family enjoys “Sesame Street,” you can find plenty of products that celebrate the characters and themes of the show. Whether you’re looking for books, toys, T-shirts or artwork, here are some of the best “Sesame Street” products available.

How did ‘Sesame Street’ begin?

“Sesame Street” debuted on public television stations in the United States on Nov. 10, 1969. It was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, who wanted to produce a program that would help prepare children for school while also entertaining them. Jim Henson designed the Muppet characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch that appeared in the program, but the show also features live actors and occasional celebrity guests.

In addition to many basic childhood education concepts, “Sesame Street” also tackles social and cultural issues that may be difficult for children to understand, such as the death of family members or cultural diversity. The show began its 53rd season in 2022 and continues to reflect the world around it while helping children grasp basics like the alphabet, colors and numbers.

Best ‘Sesame Street’ toys

Gund Sesame Street Official Abby Cadabby Muppet Plush

This soft Muppet plush is perfect for cuddling and taking to bed. It’s made of a premium yarn that feels smooth against the skin and features bright colors that kids will love. It also has a surface-washable construction that makes it easy to clean and is safe for children ages 1 and up. Sold by Amazon

Feed Me Cookie Monster Plush

This adorable plush makes an excellent gift for any child who loves Cookie Monster. It has a soft, huggable exterior perfect for cuddling and offers many fun interactive features. Kids can feed Cookie Monster the plastic cookie in his hand and enjoy the tummy rumbling and other sounds he makes. The toy sings and repeats several phrases, too. Sold by Amazon

Little Kids Store Sesame Street 4-Ounce Bubbles

This set includes 24 bottles of Sesame Street-themed bubbles, all with a bubble wand in the lid. It consists of six bottles each of four classic Muppet characters, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby. The nontoxic bubble formula doesn’t contain any dyes and won’t irritate children’s delicate skin. Sold by Amazon

Sesame Street Elmo’s On the Go Letters

This educational Sesame Street toy can help children learn all the letters of the alphabet. The pieces are brightly colored to capture your kids’ attention and come in an Elmo-themed case perfect for travel. The set also features other popular ‘Sesame Street’ characters and is suitable for children ages 2 to 4. Sold by Amazon

MasterPieces Sesame Street Matching Game

This fun matching card game features all your favorite Muppet characters. It includes 36 cards, for a total of 18 pairs that your child has to match. It’s suitable for one or more players and perfect for kids ages 3 and up. The cards are made from recycled paper and use soy-based ink. Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Sesame Street’ books and DVDs

“Just One You!: A Celebration About Your Special Child with Elmo, Cookie Monster and More!”

This inspirational hardcover book teaches children about the beauty of individuality. It explains that all people are unique and encourages kids to believe in themselves. It’s ideal for ages 3 to 7 and contains 32 pages with colorful artwork. Sold by Amazon

“Christmas Eve on Sesame Street” DVD

Start a new Christmas tradition with this music-filled special about Christmas Eve on Sesame Street. Big Bird stars, along with Oscar the Grouch and other beloved Sesame Street friends, and tries to solve the mystery of how Santa can fit down all those narrow chimneys to deliver presents. Sold by Amazon

“Sesame Street Furry Friends Forever: Elmo & Tango”

This hardcover book tells a sweet story about what Elmo does with his mixed-breed puppy, Tango. It features 26 pages with bright, colorful artwork and is durable enough to travel with. It’s suitable for children ages 1 and up. Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

“Sesame Street Music Player Storybook: Collector’s Edition”

This book celebrates “Sesame Street’s” 50th anniversary with a collection of stories, lyrics and popular children’s songs. It comes with four CDs that work with the included player and feature instrumental favorites from the show, including “Rubber Duckie” and “Sesame Street Theme.” Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Sesame Street’ clothing

Jumping Beans Toddler Sesame Street ‘Sprinkle Some Kindness’ Graphic Tee

This adorable short-sleeve T-shirt features a graphic of Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster that kids are sure to love. It’s made of a soft cotton/polyester blend and has a crewneck, so it’s comfortable enough for your child to wear all day. It’s also machine-washable for easy cleaning. Sold by Kohl’s

Sesame Street Colorful Group Raglan Baseball Tee

This lightweight cotton/polyester blend baseball tee is perfect for adults who are still “Sesame Street” fans. It features a raglan sleeve design and has classic “Sesame Street” characters featured in the center, including Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster and Elmo. It’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes. Sold by Amazon

Sesame Street Toddler T-Shirt 4-Pack

This set of four colorful Sesame Street-themed tees is made of 100% cotton, making the shirts lightweight and breathable. Each features a different design, with characters like Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird and Elmo prominently featured. They’re durable, comfortable and machine-washable. Sold by Amazon

Sesame Street Group Street Light T-Shirt

This classic T-shirt comes in adult and children’s sizes, so it’s perfect for the whole family. It features a graphic of all your favorite characters gathered around the classic street light from the show, including Big Bird, Snuffleupagus, Oscar, Bert, Ernie, the Count and more. It also comes in five colors. Sold by Amazon

Best ‘Sesame Street’ home decor

Sesame Street Appliqued Cookie Monster Pillow

Your little one will love cuddling with this soft, colorful Cookie Monster throw pillow. The cover is made of a luxurious sherpa fabric, while the interior consists of plush polyester fiberfill. It’s easy to spot clean. Sold by Wayfair

BigWig Prints Sesame Street Watercolor Wall Art Poster Prints

This set of six watercolor prints makes ideal wall decor for “Sesame Street” fans of all ages. Each print features a different character and is printed on glossy 8×10 paper. The prints also have a 100-year archival rating, so they’re made to last. Sold by Amazon

Delta Children Sesame Street Wooden Playhouse 4-Shelf Bookcase for Kids

This adorable bookcase features a colorful design inspired by “Sesame Street.” It has four shelves that can store plenty of books, toys and more. The sides have artwork featuring classic characters, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby. All of the paint used is nontoxic. Sold by Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.