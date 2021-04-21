The best lawn games for kids

The best way to get your kids interested in trying something new is to play along with them to show them how much fun they can have.

Games for kids to play outside

One of the best things about playing outside is almost anything goes. Kids can run, jump, throw things, laugh and be as loud as they want. Playing outside can also help develop both fine and motor skills while letting children burn off energy.

In this article, we’ve listed 15 outdoor lawn games that are appropriate for kids. To make it easier to find one that matches your child’s interests, we’ve categorized them into tossing games, active games, golf games, classic games and water games.

Tossing games for kids

The games in this category require a little bit of skill. If your child is getting frustrated, you can allow them to stand closer to the target to make the games more fun.

GoSports Premium Metal Ladder Toss Game Set

This high-quality ladder toss set is manufactured with easy-to-assemble steel targets, but the bolos are made of soft rubber using thicker strings to prevent tangles. The tossing game is simple to learn, easy to play and enjoyed by kids of all ages.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Overstock and Wayfair

GoSports Bullseye Bounce Cornhole Game

This reinvented offering has one flexible board with five holes, so there are more ways to score. Additionally, there are three ways to play, and kids can improve their math skills by practicing as they count up points to see who wins.

Sold by Amazon

Hey! Play! Rubber Horseshoes Set

This versatile horseshoe set is designed to be played anywhere: lawn, beach, driveway and even indoors. The lightweight, plastic horseshoes are weatherproof and safe for kids five and up.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy

Active games for kids

If you want an activity that gets your kids moving, then these active games should fit the bill as they get heart rates up and help burn kids’ ample energy.

Twister Ultimate

The classic game you remember playing as a kid only supersized for outdoor play. The Twister Ultimate mat is twice as large as an ordinary Twister mat, making it ideal for playing on the lawn. If you have an Alexa device, you can use the Twister Spinner Alexa skill to play with Alexa calling the moves.

Sold by Amazon

Liberty Imports Snap-Together Hula Rings

Whether they are creating an obstacle course, playing follow the leader or just swirling it around their hips, kids can have endless fun with this six-pack of 32-inch snap-together hula rings. Each ring comes in eight easy-to-store durable ABS plastic pieces that can hold sand if you want to add some weight.

Sold by Amazon

Slackers NinjaLine 36-Inch Intro Kit

With this versatile course that features seven obstacles (two rings, two bars and three knots), your kids can train to be ninja warriors in your backyard. The slackline webbing is capable of supporting 250 pounds, and the kit includes a storage bag.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Golfing games for kids

Kids will enjoy competing against their friends and family while playing these multi-player lawn games.

Franklin Sports Croquet Set

This fun golf-like game is a centuries-old classic. The object is to hit balls through a course made of wire hoops and a peg. It can be played on any lawn and requires a little skill, but the whole family can still play. This wooden set includes everything you need.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

GoSports BattleChip Versus Golf Game

This clever game is a hybrid of golf and cornhole. Two players or teams square off in a chipping competition to see who can get the most points after nine rounds of play. While the set comes with two boards, a hitting mat, a scorecard, 16 foam balls and a tote bag, you will need to supply your own clubs.

Sold by Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair

Franklin Sports Disc Golf Target

You get everything you need with this set: three discs, a target and a travel bag. The fold-out and fold-up design of the target makes it easy to transport, so you can play at home or bring it with you on a family excursion. Unlike other models, this one features plastic chains instead of a net to catch the disc.

Sold by Amazon

Board games for kids

These games are enlarged outdoor versions of familiar board games you’re used to playing on your coffee table. They can teach strategy and critical thinking while allowing your child to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine.

ECR4Kids Jumbo 4-to-Score Game Set

This game aims to drop giant rings into a grid to out-strategize your opponent and be the first to connect four in a row. It’s made of heavy-duty plastic, which is easy to clean, and it features rounded edges, so it is safe for children ages three and up.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

OleOletOy Giant Checkers Set

Imagine a classic checkers set, except the chips are three inches wide, and the board is a rug that you can place anywhere. The OleOletOy’s Giant Checkers Set can be rolled up and taken with you wherever you go. Plus, the back features two versions of Tic-Tac-Toe.

Sold by Amazon

Triumph Sports 28-Piece Lawn Domino Set

This large set of wooden dominos is designed to be played outside. It comes with 28 pieces that are 4 inches by 7 inches and have color-coded pips for added fun. Each piece is coated with varnish to increase durability.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Water games for kids

When it gets hot out, a game that involves water can let your child have fun without getting overheated.

ArmoGear Water Guns & Water Activated Vests

This water gun variation of laser tag is perfect for warmer, sunny days. It comes with two water guns and two water-activated vests that have five targets. When the targets are hit with water, they change color and reveal a point value. The vests are adjustable to fit kids who are ages eight and up.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Pretty Petals Sprinkler

If your kids are hot, chances are your lawn is thirsty. This fun flower sprinkler from Melissa & Doug can solve both problems. The 12 flowers squirt water in a multitude of directions that make it fun for kids (and adults) to play while your lawn gets an afternoon drink.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Costzon Giant 7-in-1 Crocodile Water Park

Why stop at a lawn game when you can turn your backyard into a water park? This seven-in-one adventure features two slides, a climbing wall, a tunnel, a basketball rim, a splash pool and more. It is suitable for kids up to 99 pounds and can support a total weight of up to 298 pounds (six kids under 50 pounds). It comes with everything you need and can be fully inflated in about a minute.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.