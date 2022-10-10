Which ‘Squid Game’ costume is best?

“Squid Game” captured the imagination of viewers all over the globe after its release in September 2021, when it quickly became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows. “Squid Game” costumes are bold and easily recognizable, making them great for Halloween or costume parties.

While you can put together a costume yourself, you can also find many ready-to-wear versions. If you want to dress as a player, the Saounisi Tracksuit Set with Custom Number Tag is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Squid Game’ costume

Types of ‘Squid Game’ costume

While there are a number of characters you could choose to dress as, it’s ideal to pick one of the most easily recognizable ones and one that you can easily buy a costume of. The top choices are players, guards, the Front Man or the creepy killer doll from the first challenge. You can even translate these options into Halloween costumes for couples, dressing as a player and a guard.

Player costume: The players on the show wear teal tracksuits with white stripes, white T-shirts with teal sleeves and white Vans slip-ons. One of the most important features is the player number on the tracksuit and T-shirt.

Player numbers

If you want to dress as a player, you may want to choose a number for your costume that relates to your favorite character.

456: This is the number of the main character, Seong Gi Hun, whose journey is followed throughout the series.

What to look for in a quality ‘Squid Game’ costume

Sizes

You can find costumes in a wide range of kids and adult sizes. It’s a good idea to take your measurements and check the size chart before you buy, especially if you won’t have time to exchange it for another size if it doesnâ€™t fit.

Accessories

Some costumes come with all the accessories you need to complete the look, such as gloves and masks. However, others only include the main pieces of clothing, so you’ll need to buy accessories separately. You’ll almost always need to buy your own shoes to go with your costume, particularly if you want to replicate the costume exactly.

Comfort

Although you might not wear your costume all day, you don’t want to be uncomfortable. Masks are of particular concern here, as they can rub, but a light ski mask worn underneath is great for preventing chafing.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Squid Game’ costume

Most cost around $20-$70, depending on the costume type and quality. However, expect to spend more than $100 on the most elaborate costumes.

‘Squid Game’ costume FAQ

Will ‘Squid Game’ be a popular Halloween costume?

A. Although “Squid Game” dropped before Halloween 2021, it was tougher to find costumes back then because it was newly released. Given its continued popularity and the fact that it has a second season in the works, it’s likely that all kinds of “Squid Game” costumes will be popular for Halloween 2022.

Are the guards’ jumpsuits pink or red in ‘Squid Game’?

A. The makers of the show confirmed that the guards’ jumpsuits are pink rather than red, but the lighting and grading of the show make them appear closer to red. As such, it’s up to you whether you choose a red or a deep pink jumpsuit for a guard outfit. With the right mask and accessories, it’s clear what your costume is meant to be.

What do the symbols on the ‘Squid Game’ masks mean?

A. All the guards have symbols on their masks â€” either a square, circle or triangle. These symbols denote the rank of the workers. The lowest ranked workers wear a circle mask and the highest a square.

Whatâ€™s the best ‘Squid Game’ costume to buy?

Top ‘Squid Game’ costume

Saounisi Tracksuit Set with Custom Number Tag

What you need to know: Not only is this tracksuit accurate to those worn in the show, but it is also made from quality materials and is well-constructed.

What youâ€™ll love: You can choose from several number tags that relate to popular characters or request a custom number of your choosing. It’s available in a wide range of child or adult sizes.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a T-shirt or shoes, so you’ll need to source these separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Squid Game’ costume for the money

Disguise Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This costume comes with a belt and a mask.

What youâ€™ll love: The detailing in terms of fake pockets and mock collars will elevate the costume.

What you should consider: The costume is supposed to be hand washed or spot cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

XX Franxx Red Jumpsuit Costume

What you need to know: Containing a jumpsuit, belt, harness and gloves, all you’ll need is a mask to complete your guard outfit.

What youâ€™ll love: The cotton-poly blend is comfortable and breathable. It comes in a range of sizes from X-small to 3X-large. It has a straight, unisex cut.

What you should consider: The jumpsuit material feels a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

