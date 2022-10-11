This is the first year Amazon has offered a fall savings event with the Prime Early Access Sale.

Waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping is never a good idea, but it’s especially difficult when trying to find the right toys for the kids in your life. Fortunately, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to get your shopping done with time to spare, thanks to the fabulous deals on popular toys.

If you’re shopping for children’s gifts, we’ve noticed some significant discounts on the top LEGO Juniors Belle‘s Story Time Building Kit, LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll and Wizarding World Harry Potter Doll, but there are also plenty of other great toy discounts to be found. We’ve gathered the best deals on building toys, kids’ electronics, dolls and action figures, sports and outdoor toys and miscellaneous toys so you can find the perfect gift for any child on your list.

BestReviews will be updating these deals throughout the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back as we add more must-have sale items.

Updated: October 11, 3:00 p.m. PT

Legos and other building toys

LEGO Juniors Belle’s Story Time Building Kit: 28% off

This Lego set is one of the most exciting and comprehensive kits you can find, so it’s an excellent value at this sale price. It’s an ideal gift for older kids who enjoy building projects they can take apart and rebuild over and over.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set: 40% off

This traditional set of wooden building blocks can provide hours of entertainment for toddlers and older kids. They are easy to stack but still allow for plenty of creative building with the different size and shape options.

Sold by Amazon

SmartMax Construction Toy Set: 23% off

This set of large magnetic ball- and bar-style build tools can encourage even the youngest children to build their STEM skills. The pieces are large enough for small hands to control and don’t present a swallowing hazard like other building bricks.

Sold by Amazon

Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks Bulk Set: $30 off

These large, floating blocks are squishy and soft, so they’re perfect for your little one’s bath time. They’re magnetic too, so the pieces easily connect and can also be played with out of the water.

Sold by Amazon

Magblock 120 Pieces Magnetic Blocks: 29% off

This set of magnetic blocks can provide hours of entertainment for kids ages 3 years and up. They can develop building coordination skills using the durable nontoxic plastic blocks to construct houses, castles or buildings of their own design.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Superheroes Iron Skull Sub Attack Building Kit: 27% off

Older kids will love building this attack submarine that includes a chain-attached door that opens to trap their favorite superheroes. The kit includes minifigures: Scuba Captain America, Scuba Iron Man, a Hydra diver and Iron Skull.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Star Wars Y-Wing Microfighter Kit: 24% off

Star Wars flying vehicles are always a big hit with kids. This Y-Wing microfighter, suitable for ages 6-12, provides a rewarding building and playing experience with its open cockpit, big engines, front- and rear-facing blasters, and a pilot minifigure.

Sold by Amazon

Panlos 655 Pieces Robot Building Toy: 61% off

This robot building kit has enough pieces to construct six unique trucks. Kids can learn about firetrucks while building. The STEM kit is designed to improve math, science, technology and engineering skills while having fun.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Dots Bag Tags Mega Pack: 30% off

Kids can create their own messages and designs to carry around with them on their backpacks and clothing. It includes five tags and several color and letter tiles for creative designs and is suitable for kids ages 6 and older.

Sold by Amazon

Sciencow 25-in-1 Robot Building Toys: 31% OFF

This block set comes with 573 pieces and a detailed manual for beginners, and lets kids build up to 12 mini trucks and 25 buildings. It’s an excellent set for toddlers and children up to age 12.

Sold by Amazon

Lego ElvesThe Capture of Sophie Jones: 28% OFF

This 226-piece Elves Lego set features Mr. Spry’s grocery store and comes with several figures, including a Sophie Jones mini doll, Barblin the Goblin and Mr. Spry, the squirrel. Plus, it comes with accessories such as a bug in a jar, cherries, acorns, a peanut butter jar, a honey jar and more.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Movie Lord Business’ Evil Lair: 11% off

This set is perfect for older kids who love building toys. It has 738 pieces and includes mini figures of Emmet, Vitruvius, Ma Cop, Pa Cop, Lord Business and wrestler/Master Builder, El Macho Wrestler and Biznis Kitty.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Kids’ electronics

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: 50% off

This full-featured tablet is designed with kids in mind, so it comes with a case to protect it from accidental drops and falls. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ to give your children access to ad-free books, games, videos and more.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: 29% off

This kid-friendly camera is durable enough for children to take with them anywhere they might want to snap a selfie or group shot with friends. It also comes in fun colors that kids will love.

Sold by Amazon

LilGadgets Connect+ PRO Kids Headphones with Microphone: 25% off

These lightweight headphones are comfortable enough for kids’ sensitive ears, so your children can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows and games without disturbing the rest of the house. They also come in several kid-approved colors.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2: 20% off

This durable, water-resistant activity tracker is designed to encourage healthier habits for kids ages 6 and up. It can track steps to help kids understand how active they are and even allows them to challenge their family and friends to step competitions.

Sold by Amazon

Tomzon Mini RC Drone: 20% off

The entire family can enjoy flying this remote-controlled quadcopter either indoors or outdoors. Ideal for kids and beginners, the flying vehicle rotates 360 degrees while hovering, operates in three speeds, and features one-key landing, taking-off and multicolor LED lights.

Sold by Amazon

Agoigo Waterproof Camera: 33% OFF

Kids can log their adventures with this compact waterproof camera. It has six filter settings, a 1080p high-definition display and features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three hours and a 32-gigabyte SD card.

Sold by Amazon

Wishouse Kid’s Walkie-Talkies: 47% OFF

These walkie-talkies are a fun gift for children who want to interact with each other, but are also helpful for parents who want to quickly communicate with their children. They have a 1-mile range in neighborhoods, a 20-mile range in mountains and forests, and the battery lasts up to a week.

Sold by Amazon

Kokodi LCD Writing Tablet: 47% OFF

Kids who love drawing will love this dinosaur-shaped doodle board. The battery compartment is secure and the stylus can create colorful lines with varying thickness levels, depending on how hard its pressed down.

Sold by Amazon

Avialogic Q10 Mini Drone: 31% OFF

This foldable mini drone has an adjustable 90-degree HD camera and lets you control it with your voice using simple commands such as land, left and right. Plus, it has multiple flight modes and can perform 3D flips.

Sold by Amazon

Jumanji Deluxe Game: 36% OFF

This electronic version of the board game Jumanji is great for spending quality time with family and friends. It comes with 12 tokens and the green dome in the center produces phrases and sounds inspired by the original film.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Dolls and action figures

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll: 54% off

These dolls are plenty of fun for kids to open because they come with plenty of surprises. In addition to the dolls, they may include stickers, clothing, shoes and other accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop! Retro Transformers Metallic Optimus Prime: 36% off

These adorable figures make an excellent gift for kids ages 3 and up. Younger children can have fun playing with the figures, while older kids often enjoy displaying them as collectibles.

Sold by Amazon

Just Play Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe Styling Head: 42% off

This large styling head is perfect for kids who enjoy styling and brushing their dolls’ hair. It includes a brush and hair accessories for creating multiple hair looks.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl Truly Me 18-Inch #92 Doll: 30% off

With their impressive outfits and accessories, these large dolls have been a favorite of kids since the 1980s. This model features brushable hair, movable arms and legs and fun accessories to really capture the character’s look.

Sold by Amazon

Beverly Hills Mom and Dad Dollhouse People: 20% off

These mom and dad figures are perfect for adding to a child’s dollhouse. The flexible dolls have movable heads, hands and legs that let them sit, kneel, crouch and stand.

Sold by Amazon

Wizarding World Harry Potter Doll: 33% off

Enthusiasts of the magical world of Harry Potter will love this 8-inch doll of the kind-hearted protagonist. It’s designed with a gentle facial expression and he’s wearing his signature Hogwarts Gryffindor uniform.

Sold by Amazon

Bohs Zombie Figures: 40% off

These zombie figures have a creepy look, making them an excellent gift with Halloween fast approaching. The set features five male and one female zombie figure, all articulated for realistic movement, and they work great as cake toppers.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Galactic Action The Mandalorian & Grogu Action Figures: 19% off

Fans of Star Wars and the hit spinoff series The Mandalorian will love this action figure set featuring Din Djarin in his trademark bounty hunter outfit and Baby Yoda Grogu. The Mandalorian stands 12 inches tall and kids can activate 15 interactive sounds and phrases.

Sold by Amazon

Wizarding World Harry Potter Magical Minis Collector Set: 30% off

This set is an excellent gift for any Harry Potter lover. It features the iconic Great Halls and seven figures of popular and beloved characters including Professor Snape, Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood.

Other top toy deals

Sports and outdoor toys

Huffy Kids 18-Inch Glimmer Bike: $120 off

This sturdy, well-designed bike is perfect for kids who enjoy being active outdoors. The handlebars are easy for children to grip, while the pedals help keep little feet from slipping off.

Sold by Amazon

Razor A Kick Scooter: 25% off

This fun, easy-to-control scooter can provide hours of fun for kids who want to ride around the neighborhood. It offers excellent stability to keep children safe and can help them develop better balance.

Sold by Amazon

Holy Stone Mini Drone: 20% off

This kid-friendly drone makes an excellent gift for kids ages 8 and up. It offers simple controls that are easy for children to master and encourages STEM learning through electronics and programming.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes Lights ‘n Music Trampoline: 34% off

Your kids will love bouncing on this safe, durable trampoline. The enclosure netting prevents children from falling off and getting injured too, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes T-Ball Set: 30% off

Help your little ones learn the basics of baseball or softball with this safe, easy-to-use T-ball set. It includes the bat, tee and several balls, so your children can have hours of fun hitting and chasing down their hits.

Sold by Amazon

ZMLM Toss Catch Ball Toy Set: 54% off

The entire family can exercise together, and kids can develop throwing and catching skills with this ball toss set. The beach paddles with adjustable straps fit kids and adults, and the comfort fabric and elastic rubber are suitable for toddlers.

Sold by Amazon

EagleStone Kids Golf Toys Set: 14% off

For future golf professionals and kids who just love playing games, this golf set designed for preschoolers and above helps promote hand-eye coordination, patience and sports knowledge. The durable set can be used indoors or outdoors and makes for great entertainment and parties.

Sold by Amazon

Binggle 3 in 1 Hover Soccer Hockey Balls for Kids: 15% off

Kids can enjoy soccer and hockey with this intuitive hover ball. It’s driven by air power, works great as a night light and includes two hockey sticks and two soccer goals.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports MLB Electronic Baseball Pitching Machine: 39% off

Your kids can work on their batting skills with this high-quality pitching machine. It delivers pitches every seven seconds with superior accuracy, comes with six balls and has a height adjustment mechanism, making it suitable for kids of all ages.

Sold by Amazon

Cuku 2-Pack LED Light Airplanes: 52% off

These foam aircraft toys are made of environmental polymer material and are safe for children of all ages to enjoy. They can fly in parallel or rotate flight modes, and the fuselage has LED lights for a dazzling display.

Sold by Amazon

Colokidx Moving Basketball Hoop: 20% off

This basketball hoop can be hung on any door and kids can move it around effortlessly if they want to play somewhere else. It has a spring that can be bent at a 45-degree angle and a function where the target automatically slides left and right.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Miscellaneous toys

Force1 Tornado LED Remote Control Car: 40% off

Children who love cars will get a kick out of this remote-controlled vehicle that they can steer around the house. It runs at an impressive speed, but it’s still easy enough for kids to control.

Sold by Amazon

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset: 44% off

This Play-Doh set can encourage hours of creative and imaginative play. It includes multiple colors of the modeling compound that won’t stain your kids’ hands or clothing while they’re shaping it.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set: 34% off

Aspiring artists will love this kid-approved art kit that contains all they need to complete several masterpieces. All the pieces are nontoxic too, so it’s safe for most children.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set: 20% off

For kids who are interested in science, this kit makes it fun to learn and experiment. It contains all the supplies they need plus easy-to-follow instructions that ensure success and help them understand key scientific principles.

Sold by Amazon

Giant UNO Family Card Game: 29% off

This classic card game will not only entertain your children but also help them work on their color and number recognition. Best of all, it’s fun for the whole family to play.

Sold by Amazon

PlayShifu Educational Globe: 20% off

This interactive globe makes geography learning easy and fun for children. Children can explore over 400 highlights and 1,000 world facts across six categories including animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines.

Sold by Amazon

Hongid Dinosaur Toys Projection Kit: 59% off

This projection system is excellent for soothing toddlers and babies. It has a 360-degree rotating LED light and adjusts to 16 different colors. Plus, it comes with several dinosaur tattoo stickers.

Sold by Amazon

Motoworkx Toy Rocket Launcher: 67% off

Children can launch missiles up to 100 feet in the air with this neat rocket launcher. It comes with a foldable yellow base and eight foam rockets in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Monobeach Princess Tent Girls Large Playhouse: 44% off

This play tent is inspired by classic fairy-tale castle designs and is large enough to accommodate three children simultaneously. It’s made from high-quality polyester and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.