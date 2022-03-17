Which Snap Ships are best?

Snap Ships are buildable spacecraft toys based on the cover art of sci-fi books from the 1960s and 1970s. Since they’re designed to be played with after building, the ships have cool features such as moving parts and launching missiles.

While all of these ships are fun, the Gladius AC-75 Drop Ship stands out as the best. It’s a heavily armed battleship that carries a detachable rover for ground missions. The Gladius has a cockpit that opens, two figures, rotating weapons and missiles that really fire, making for a fully engaging play experience.

What to know before you buy a Snap Ship

Snap Ships are not Lego

Snap Ships sets contain many pieces that press together to build toys. While this sounds similar to Lego sets, Snap Ships differ in two main ways. First, Snap Ships are designed to look like real toys — they aren’t blocky. Second, Snap Ships are meant to be played with, not merely displayed. These toys feature a rugged build and moveable parts. Assembling them is only the beginning of the fun.

Snap Ships backstory

Snap Ships have a rich and complex lore surrounding the toys. It’s 2499 and a race of evil aliens has been traveling from planet to planet, wiping out civilizations and stealing their technology. They’re called The Komplex. All that stands between this evil species and their complete domination of the universe is a small but valiant group of heroes called The Forge. These heroes have a secret weapon: you. You design and build the ships they will use to defeat The Komplex.

Each kit includes extras

Whenever you purchase a Snap Ship, not only do you get the spacecraft, but you get two bonus elements as well. Every ship comes with at least one figure and a secret piece of alien technology that you can use in battle.

There’s a Snap Ships app

Snap Ships are a toy that you build and play within the real world. However, the accompanying app allows you to go much deeper. It has designs for secret ships you won’t find anywhere else. The instructions are in 3D, so you can spin them whichever way you want to see exactly how to build your model. The app also lets you play with your ships in an augmented reality environment for even more realistic adventures.

What to look for in a quality Snap Ship

The Forge vs. The Komplex

There are two types of Snap Ships you can purchase: The Forge or The Komplex. The Forge are the heroes and The Komplex are the invading aliens. If this is your child’s first ship, they can choose whichever team they like. To have a battle, however, they’ll eventually need both.

Weapons

All Snap Ships have weapons. Some actually fire tiny missiles, while others only blast in your child’s imagination. These weapons range from giant claws to missile launchers. If your child has a preference, make sure the model they choose has the weapon they desire.

Moveable parts

Snap Ships feature moving parts. These pieces can range from wings you can position to moveable arms and legs of a giant robot. Look for a set that doesn’t restrain your child’s imagination.

Number of pieces

Some Snap Ship kits only have a few pieces. These models are easier to assemble, but there’s less opportunity for creative builds. Other sets come with a large number of pieces, which can make them more difficult to assemble. On the plus side, this gives your child ample pieces to create their own designs from scratch.

Number of ships and figures

The more expensive kits may come with multiple ships and figures. For example, the Gladius AC-75 Drop Ship lets you build a ship and a rover, while the Scorpion K.L.A.W. Troop Dropper has seven figures. If this is important to your child, look for a Snap Ships kit with these extras.

How much you can expect to spend on a Snap Ship

Snap Ships start at $5.99. At this price, you get a small drone with a dozen or so pieces. For $39.99, you can get a kit that has two ships, multiple figures and more. The higher the price, the more pieces your Snap Ships set will have.

Snap Ship FAQ

What’s the recommended age for Snap Ships?

A. Snap Ships are recommended for children 8 and up.

Can you combine different Snap Ship sets?

A. Yes, you can mix and match. Each set comes with instructions for building specific ships. You can find additional building instructions in the Snap Ships app. However, since every set can be combined with any other set, your child is only limited by their imagination.

What’s the best Snap Ship to buy?

Top Snap Ship

Snap Ships Gladius AC-75 Drop Ship

What you need to know: This is a large, heavily armed Forge battleship that’s piloted by Dax and Dee La.

What you’ll love: This ship has rotating weapons that can fire in any direction to make it a formidable attack ship. The button on the top activates the rover release, and the missile launchers really fire. The set comes with two figures and secret UJU technology.

What you should consider: The pieces in this set can take a bit of effort to press together and pull apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Snap Ship for the money

Snap Ships Forge Maul FT-12 Assault Mech

What you need to know: This imaginative playset comes with three different build plans, so you can create the attack droid you like best.

What you’ll love: This piloted robot has 360-degree shoulder, hip and ankle joints for maximum maneuverability on the battlefield. For offensive power, the Maul has rotating claws and cannons as well as the ability to launch missiles. Purchase includes one figure and secret UJU technology.

What you should consider: There are no consistent complaints about this kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Snap Ships Scorpion K.L.A.W. Troop Dropper

What you need to know: This is a Komplex fighter deployment ship that carries six Komplex fighters.

What you’ll love: This versatile alien ship can be built in three different configurations. It has six pods, each containing a Komplex fighter. For weapons, the Scorpion has an anti-matter cannon and a heavy boom weapon. This set also includes a pilot and secret UJU technology.

What you should consider: While the pod construction on the tail of the main build looks cool, it’s a bit fragile and can pop apart while playing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

