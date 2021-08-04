Arcade Games

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Ohio summer 2021
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
BestReviews
Top Stories
Man sentenced in Akron officer-involved shooting incident
Video
Study finds cholesterol drug cuts COVID infection by 70%, reduces spread
Video
Bride killed by wrong-way driver on way home from her own wedding
Gallery
‘Shared responsibility’: OSHP reminds motorists about school bus safety as kids head back to class
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny showcases ‘back-to-school’ styles
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route
Video
Top Stories
Spooky drinks & scary delicious food have Kenny smiling at The Haunted House Restaurant
Video
Kenny highlights summer events happening at Legacy Village
Video
How to give your summer blooms a boost
Video
Heinen’s shares huge buffet of Summer Recipe Ideas
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony lights up Canton
Video
Top Stories
What we learned from the Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium
Video
Bradley Zimmer homer lifts Indians past Tigers
Gallery
Muni lot reminder ahead of Browns scrimmage Sunday
Video
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Arcade Games
Best arcade game machines
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio’s tax-free weekend officially underway
Video
Supporters raise nearly $400K for Ohio singer Nightbirde as cancer battle continues
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,666 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths
Video
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses if new mandates will be issued
Video
‘A new stage in the pandemic’: Delta variant blamed for 98% of COVID hospitalizations in Ohio this year
Video
Police believe 11-year-old shot and killed by young relative at Ohio home
Video
Ohio Attorney General rejects statute to legalize marijuana
Ohio quarantine guidelines for schools puts heavy emphasis on vaccines, masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported
Video
Work continues to increase penalties established by Goddard’s Law
Video
Children found dead in trunk of car in Maryland from Ohio
Video
Multiple Ohio venues requiring vaccine, negative COVID-19 test for entry
Video
More Ohio News