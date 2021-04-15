Which chemical sprayer is best for gardens?

Even if you don’t have a green-green thumb, don’t stress. Most chemical sprayers are easy to use.

Best chemical sprayer for gardens

We’re getting into that beautiful time of year when the sun shines, the birds sing and the flowers and produce grow. Whether you’re a casual or avid gardener, you will inevitably be dealing with weeds and bugs.

To handle these pesky deterrents, you’re going to need a solid garden chemical sprayer to quickly and effectively apply herbicides and pesticides. The good news is this is a cost-effective and straightforward way to protect your garden and make it as beautiful as you’ve envisioned all winter long. You’ll be glad to know chemical sprayers for your garden are multi-purposed for washing, landscaping and painting.

Garden chemical sprayer features

You’ll want to consider various features when it comes to the best chemical sprayer for your garden, including:

How well they saturate your lawn or garden

The power source (battery, gas, manual pump)

Ease of cleaning and maintaining

Portability

Operation (handheld, backpack, on wheels)

Comfort

Weight

Materials (common ones are plastic and stainless or galvanized steel)

Gas sprayers are easy to use but expensive to buy. Battery-powered units are similar but come with the added cost and environmental impact of replacing those batteries. Pump or manual sprayers require the most elbow grease but are also the cheapest.

When considering materials, keep in mind that plastic is cheaper but less durable than stainless or galvanized steel. If you’re someone with carpal tunnel syndrome or other ergonomic issues, know that many chemical sprayers are ergonomically designed with locking switches that you don’t need to hold in place.

Overall and most importantly, your sprayer should do a great job of keeping your garden pest and weed-free, allowing your beautiful flowers and tasty produce to thrive.

Here are our top picks for the best garden chemical sprayers, no matter what your needs may be.

Best garden chemical sprayers

Chapin 61900 4-Gallon Tree and Turf Pro Commercial Backpack Sprayer

Gardeners love this durable, user-friendly sprayer with its comfortable backpack. Easy to assemble, use and clean up, it comes with several filters that prevent clogging.

Field King 190515 Professionals Battery Powered Backpack Sprayer

This battery-powered sprayer lasts up to 4 hours and comes with multiple nozzle types.

Durable and comfortable, it won’t clog and requires no pumping.

Chapin 20000 Garden Sprayer

This solid, portable sprayer does an excellent all-around job for most gardeners without too big of a lawn. It features an ergonomic handle for comfort, easily adjustable stream functionality and consistent pressure.

SuperHandy Fogger Machine Corded Backpack Mist Duster ULV Sprayer

If you need to disinfect your garden, consider ULV fogging. This sprayer is of professional quality and quickly distributes and diffuses the product.

Smith 190285 1-Gallon Bleach & Chemical Sprayer

This heavy-duty sprayer has a hefty stream and is suitable for some commercial use. Simple to use and fill, it accommodates more corrosive substances like bleach.

ITISLL Manual Garden Sprayer Hand Lawn Pressure Pump Sprayer

This simple and small sprayer is convenient to use and features a locking switch for your comfort.

SOLO HDPE Handheld Sprayer

With just one-liter capacity, this anti-corrosive sprayer is convenient to handle for small jobs and can also switch to mist mode. It features a locking trigger to give your hand a rest.

VIVOSUN 0.8 Gallon Lawn and Garden Pump Pressure Sprayer

With an easy-to-fill translucent bottle, so you can monitor liquid level, this garden sprayer features a long watering wand to access hard-to-reach spots. It comes with a thick shoulder strap and a comfort-grip handle.

Smith 190216 2-Gallon Max Contractor Sprayer

This is a powerful, commercial-grade sprayer that is easy to pump and clean. It features an adjustable nozzle and a big paddle grip.

ITISLL Portable Garden Pump Sprayer

You can easily change water pressure with this sprayer’s adjustable rod. Its water-resistant seals and anti-clogging construction make this a quality choice.

Chapin International 26021XP Compression Sprayer

This anti-clog sprayer is easy to fill and clean, and it works with most pesticides and fertilizers.

The clear container allows you to check the fluid level at a glance. The unit features a cushion grip and ergonomic handle, perfect for lengthy applications.

Field King 190328 Backpack Sprayer

This durable Field King sprayer won’t leak. It comes with adjustable, flat and foaming nozzles for various applications and a lockable shutoff.

Emma Caplan is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

