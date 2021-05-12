Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
Rally for Palestine underway at Crocker Park
Top Stories
Family, friends continue to fight for justice in 2015 murder case
Video
Help wanted: How businesses and Ohio are making changes to fill vacant positions
Video
Recent BGSU grad joins U.S. Space Force
Video
Coroner asks Cleveland police to take another look at Cory Barron case
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Opening Day at Cedar Point and Kenny is beyond thrilled
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Hichem Ferrah
Video
Top Stories
Will he sink or swim? Kenny tries to stay afloat in Lakewood HS regatta
Video
AJ gives the green light — go ahead and plant your flowers!
Video
Kenny kicks off new Cleveland Chain Reaction season with big news
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Mexican Corn Salad
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Browns rookies, undrafted free agents hit the practice field
Top Stories
Cleveland’s Zach Plesac loses no-hit bid vs. Seattle in 8th
Gallery
Cleveland Browns sign 3 draft picks ahead of rookie mini camp
Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94
Gallery
Los Angeles Chargers poke fun of Cleveland in 2021 NFL schedule announcement
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boxing
The best boxing reflex ball
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio vaccine lottery: Are Governor DeWine’s incentives making more people get a COVID shot?
Video
Ohio to change mask orders after new CDC guidance
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,014 new cases, 87 additional deaths
Video
Ohio attorney general proposes $1,000 for each police officer who served during pandemic
Video
Ohio vaccine lottery: Who is eligible for the weekly $1 million, scholarship prizes — and what do they need to do?
Video
Businesses react to Ohio’s plan to lift health orders
Video
Investigators release age progression of Ohio woman missing since 2013
Ohio vaccine lottery: Weekly drawings will be held Wednesday evenings
Video
Ohio to stop federal $300-a-week unemployment benefits
Video
Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,161 new cases, no additional deaths
Video
Ohio to start vaccinating children 12 to 15 years old today
Video
‘It’s time to end the health orders’: Ohio to lift mask mandate on June 2
Video
More Ohio News