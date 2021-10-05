Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
74°
LIVE NOW
FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.
Cleveland
74°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Ohio News
Coronavirus
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Unsolved murders in Northeast Ohio
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Can we get rid of tipping? What’s the alternative?
Video
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting
José Ramírez’s homer not enough to beat Twins Sunday
‘Wizard of Oz’ coming back to theaters to honor star
Police: Woman chases after her stolen car
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
AM Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox Jukebox: The Jimmy Jack Band
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s sees lots of growth at popular urban farm
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Spring Vegetable Panzanella Salad
Video
He’s back! Jungle Terry & friends visit the Morning …
Video
University School students ready to blast off in …
Video
It’s Scott & AJ’s favorite day of the year! Time …
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Top Stories
José Ramírez’s homer not enough to beat Twins Sunday
Top Stories
Giménez delivers go-ahead RBI in 10th, Guardians …
Top Stories
Twins beat virus-hit Guardians
Jarvis Landry signing the Saints
Guardians’ Josh Naylor added to COVID-19 protocol
Progressive Field ranked among best stadiums in U.S.
Seen on TV
Contests
Jobs
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Sponsored Content
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8 on antenna?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Socks
Best compression socks for women
Top Socks Headlines
Best crew socks
Best boot sock
Best women’s boot socks
Best Halloween socks
Around the Buckeye State
Woman acquitted by reason of insanity in child stabbing
Deal: Voters won’t see Ohio marijuana legalization
Where Ohio ranks on list of unluckiest states
Ohio man charged with shooting and killing his dog
Driver hits, kills 11-year-old girl, dog in Ohio
Addicts used as cheap labor for Ohio nonprofit
Guns drawn as troopers, helicopter chase driver
Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio
Ohio Gov. DeWine blames President Biden for gas prices
What to know about hepatitis outbreak in kids
Ohio doctor loses medical license after murder trial
How a family was reunited with years of lost photos
View All Ohio News