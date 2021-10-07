Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Unsolved murders in Northeast Ohio
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Cleveland cops team up for first time as father-son duo
Video
Top Stories
Street camera captures attack where Black woman was punched in the face, called racial slur
Video
Chicago mayor under fire for ‘I have the biggest d***’ comment
Lorain considers regulations on commercial fireworks this 4th of July
Video
Maryland apartment explosion: 10 hospitalized, several missing
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Fig, Pecan and Cinnamon Cheese Ball
Video
Top Stories
Will Kenny float or sink?
Video
Top Stories
Kenny is in his ‘element’ at Great Lakes Science Center new exhibit
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Fish and Chips
Video
Kenny celebrates the ‘paczki’ at Kiedrowski’s
Video
Heinen’s offers nutrition services to help you shop and eat healthy
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Top Stories
Cleveland Guardians: Hold onto your opening day tickets despite ongoing lockout
Top Stories
NFL suspends all COVID-19 protocols, cites improved health
Video
Top Stories
Rozier has 29, leads Hornets past sliding Cavaliers 119-98
Injuries to Darius Garland, guards threaten Cavs’ season
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to reach lockout deal
Video
Browns GM talks Baker, Landry at NFL Combine
Seen on TV
Jobs
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Comfort
Best orthotic inserts
6 Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes
Best orthotic slippers
Best loafers to get this fall
Around the Buckeye State
Coroner: Ohio Black man shot 20 times in police hospital killing
Most rural counties in Ohio
Gas prices surge again; expected to keep rising
Video
Bill would require exam, ultrasound to receive abortion pill in Ohio
New Ohio congressional map approved
Video
Firefighter charged in Ohio human trafficking sting
Video
Ohio AG asks boards to pull Russia funds
Ohio concealed carry: More people armed; hundreds of permits revoked
Truckers to bring ‘People’s Convoy’ to Ohio
Video
Charity gives families gift of adventure
Video
State of the Union: Biden talks Intel in Ohio
Video
Ohio House closer to passing bill getting rid of concealed carry permits
More Ohio News