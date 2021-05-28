Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Ohio summer 2021
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
Officials: Bear tranquilized after Great Smoky Mountains visitors try to feed it peanut butter
Video
Police investigate after baby’s remains found in closet in Euclid
Video
El Paso readies for possible roll back of non-essential border travel restrictions
Video
Ohio Vax-a-Million: One Week 2 drawing winner hails from Cuyahoga County
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Dig This: AJ’s Perennial Picks
Video
Top Stories
Dream of starting your own business? Cleveland Chain Reaction wants to hear about it
Video
Top Stories
Kenny steps on board the USS COD to see an up-close piece of WWII history
Video
Ribs, Beer, Live Music on the menu in Berea Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Contemporary Youth Orchestra collaborates with 4x Grammy winner Chris Thile
Video
Look what’s catching Kenny’s eye at the Akron Art Museum
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trainer suspended after Kentucky Derby winner’s second failed drug test
Top Stories
Kaulig Racing celebrates a homecoming at Mid-Ohio race track this weekend
Video
Browns linebacker Myles Garrett ‘retires’ from basketball
Video
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season: AP source
Indians game against White Sox postponed for weather
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Toys
14 pet gadgets for your spoiled cat or dog
Around the Buckeye State
Senate passes Ohio fireworks bill that loosens restrictions
Ohio health officials warn COVID-19 threat isn’t over; 334 new cases and 62 more deaths reported
Video
DeWine signs bill providing funding to schools post COVID-19
Video
Burn baby burn: AG Yost burns mask to celebrate end of Ohio’s health orders
Video
Ohio’s mask mandate, most remaining COVID-19 orders end
Video
Lawmakers consider bill to legalize setting off fireworks in Ohio
Video
Gov. DeWine reminds unvaccinated Ohioans to continue wearing masks after mandates lift
Video
Guns N’ Roses coming to Ohio this fall
Video
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Second drawing entry deadline is tonight
Video
Scam alert: Ohio police department warns against sharing personal information online
‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you’: Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony held in Lorain County
Video
UPDATE: Names of 2 people killed in Scioto County plane crash released
Video
More Ohio News