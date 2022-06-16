Which plastic file boxes are best?

Even though we’re living in the digital age, a certain amount of paperwork is inevitable. Documents like birth certificates, passports and insurance information are important pieces of paper that need to be stored somewhere securely.

If you find yourself frustrated while looking through an endless pile of paper, you could benefit greatly from a filing system. For a great plastic file box, consider the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Plastic File Storage Box With Hanging Rails.

What to know before you buy a plastic file box

Size

Think about how much space you have and where you would like to store the file box. If you have a home office with plenty of space, you can likely invest in a bulkier box that takes up more room.

You also want to consider the size of the paperwork that you’ll be filing. Most people have items of varying sizes, such as legal or letter, and miscellaneous odd-shaped documents, such as receipts or identification. Select a filing system that’ll accommodate your paperwork without compromising the integrity of any items.

Capacity

Assess how much you have to store. With more and more people working out of a home office now, the amount of paperwork has increased. You want to select a file box that easily accommodates all of your important documents, both personal and professional.

If you need something to hold them together, invest in a product that can keep work and personal items separated within the storage system. You don’t want to invest in a product that won’t function the way you need it to.

Mobility

Some filing boxes are easy to move, while others are meant to stay in place. If you travel from a home office to a workspace and need to take a lot of items with you, something portable will work best for you. Look for a plastic file box that has a handle and is easy to carry.

If it’s not a priority to move the box, look for something designed to be stationary. Many boxes are stackable, but make sure you don’t overfill the boxes to the point that you can’t move them if need be.

What to look for in a quality plastic file box

Fluid resistant

Although not all plastic file boxes are waterproof, most are water resistant. The good thing about plastic is that water slides right off and it doesn’t absorb into the box. If something spills on the box, it’s generally easy to clean.

Although plastic file boxes are fairly foolproof when it comes to water, you want to exercise caution with hot liquids. If hot coffee or tea spills on the box, there’s a chance the plastic could melt and become misshapen. Darker liquids could also stain important paperwork if it seeps into the box.

Sturdy

Choose something that’s strong and durable. Make sure it’s constructed out of high-quality plastic and made for getting a lot of use. Inspect the material before you make a purchase to ensure there are no weaks spots or cracking in the construction of the plastic.

Secure

The paperwork that you’re filing is very likely important, so you want to keep it safe. Select a plastic file box that has a lid you can secure easily so that items won’t spill out. If it has a latch, double-check that it fastens well and won’t wear out after a few uses.

How much you can expect to spend on a plastic file box

The price of plastic file boxes varies depending on their capacity and size, but typically, you can expect to spend $15-$30.

Plastic file box FAQ

What color is best for a plastic file box?

A. While a clear file box makes it easier to see what’s inside, a solid color provides more privacy. If it’s important the items in your file box stay concealed, select something opaque. Also, consider your home decor. While clear matches with anything, a solid selection may clash with your color scheme. A lot of plastic file boxes come in black, which could be a good compromise if you’re undecided.

Why do you need a plastic file box instead of a regular storage box?

A. Boxes designed specifically for filing documents keep things neat and organized. File boxes typically have built-in rails that you can hang folders from to separate items more easily.

A standard storage box usually doesn’t have any added features for sorting and labeling. This type of box is hollow inside and meant to store items loosely, which could pose a challenge when trying to find paperwork.

What’s the best plastic file box to buy?

Top plastic file box

Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Plastic File Storage Box With Hanging Rails

What you need to know: This rectangular plastic file box with lid safely stores both letter and legal-size documents.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to lift and TSA approved for traveling.

What you should consider: It doesn’t accommodate legal-size folders that aren’t hanging files.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plastic file box for the money

Lorell Portable Plastic File Box

What you need to know: This clear plastic file box stores both letter- and legal-size files and it’s easy to see what’s inside.

What you’ll love: The lid has interlocking snaps for quick and easy closing. The stackable plastic unit is sturdy enough to pile several boxes high.

What you should consider: Because it is clear, it doesn’t offer a lot of privacy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pendaflex Portable File Box

What you need to know: Made for simple transportation, this mobile filing box is perfect for the person on the go.

What you’ll love: It has a lid with a handle that double latches for added security. This plastic file box holds 8.5 by 11 hanging folders.

What you should consider: Black is the only color this particular plastic file box is only available in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

