If you have an extremely small patio, folding furniture that can easily be moved out of the way when necessary is your best bet.

The right outdoor furniture for your patio

When the weather warms up, we all enjoy spending more time outdoors. Your patio can be the ideal spot to unwind in the spring and summer, if you add the right furniture.

Patio furniture should be comfy, so you can relax as well outdoors as you do in your living room. However, outdoor furniture also has to be durable enough to hold up to rain, wind and other elements without breaking down quickly.

From outdoor couches to dining tables to chaise lounges, we’ve gathered a list of some of the best patio furniture to help upgrade your outdoor living space into one of the comfiest areas of your home.

What types of furniture can I buy for my patio?

Patio and decks are essentially extensions of the living and dining spaces inside your home, so you can find outdoor furniture similar to the pieces you have in your living room or kitchen. Patio furniture sets are usually the most popular option, featuring a couch or loveseat with armchairs and a coffee table. You can also purchase outdoor sofas, loveseats, club chairs and coffee tables for your patio individually.

Chaise lounges and lounge chairs are another common furniture option for your patio. They’re not only comfortable but also make it easy to catch some sun for an even tan.

If you enjoy dining al fresco, a patio dining set is a must-have. It usually includes a large dining table and four to eight chairs to pair with it. A patio bistro set, which only seats two, is compact enough to fit on the most cramped patio.

Best patio furniture sets

Top patio furniture set

Christopher Knight Home Navan 4-Piece Chat Set

What you need to know: This low-profile, sturdily constructed patio furniture set can seat up to four but still fits on most small to mid-size patios.

What you’ll love: Features a powder-coated aluminum frame and weather-resistant cushions for improved durability. Includes a loveseat, two club chairs and a coffee table. Easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Cushions are somewhat flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Overstock

Top patio furniture set for the money

Safavieh Rocklin Teak 4-Piece Patio Set

What you need to know: This lovely wooden furniture set adds coastal flair to any patio and provides seating for up to four without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Made of durable acacia wood. Features weather-resistant foam-filled cushions that can be cleaned with water and a brush. Includes a loveseat, two chairs and a coffee table.

What you should consider: Cushions don’t offer much support, and wood stain can be uneven in some spots.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot, Amazon and Overstock

Best outdoor sofa sets

Top outdoor sofa set

Modway Quest Wicker Rattan Patio Daybed with Canopy

What you need to know: This striking patio daybed set offers a unique modern look and a truly comfortable, versatile design that provides shade from the sun.

What you’ll love: Frame is made of powder-coated aluminum and synthetic rattan weave treated with UV protection to prevent fading. Upholstery is fade- and water-resistant. Pieces come apart, so you can arrange them in various configurations.

What you should consider: Cushions can fall off the daybed somewhat easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor sofa set for the money

Mainstays Stanton Cushioned 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set

What you need to know: This set provides plenty of bang for your buck with a highly durable loveseat, two chairs and a coffee table that can fit even on a smaller patio.

What you’ll love: Features a sturdy powder-coated steel frame. Cushions are covered with water-resistant fabric and stay in place. Coffee table has a sleek, modern glass top.

What you should consider: Cushions aren’t very thick, so they don’t provide much support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor club chairs

Top outdoor club chair

Cloud Mountain Finefind Patio Club Chairs

What you need to know: This set includes two club chairs that can fit on nearly any patio, deck or terrace and are seriously comfortable thanks to the included cushions.

What you’ll love: Boasts a long-lasting powder-coated iron frame. Cushions are removable for easy cleaning. Available with red or brown cushion covers.

What you should consider: Assembly can be somewhat tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor club chair for the money

Crosley Furniture Sedona Solid-Cast Aluminum Outdoor Club Chair

What you need to know: This chair is extremely sturdy and well-constructed despite its more affordable price tag.

What you’ll love: Features durable cast aluminum construction. Offers a comfortable contoured seat. Treated with a UV-resistant coating.

What you should consider: Chair feels fairly lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Overstock

Best outdoor chaise lounges

Top outdoor chaise lounge

Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge

What you need to know: This chaise lounge combines form and function with a stylish, comfortable design perfect for sunbathing or napping on your patio.

What you’ll love: Durable steel frame is built to last. Moisture-resistant cushion is extremely thick and supportive. Adjusts in six reclining positions.

What you should consider: Assembly can be somewhat difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top outdoor chaise lounge for the money

KingCamp Patio Lounge Chair

What you need to know: This chaise lounge may be fairly basic, but it folds for storage and can be moved around your patio with ease.

What you’ll love: Made of sturdy anodized steel and 600D oxford fabric. Can hold up to 300 pounds. Pillow is removable to allow you to adjust its position and make cleaning easier.

What you should consider: Seat is pretty low to the ground and may be too firm for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best patio dining sets

Top patio dining set

Safavieh 7-Piece Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set

What you need to know: This dining set offers a unique, attractive look and seats up to six despite its relatively small footprint.

What you’ll love: Has a striking modern look that can give any patio a resort-like feel. Includes a table and six matching stools in a neutral gray color. Stools fit under the table when not in use.

What you should consider: Can take quite a bit of time to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Overstock

Top patio dining set for the money

Hampton Bay Crestridge 7-Piece Steel Padded Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set

What you need to know: This impressive dining set won’t break the bank, but its stylish design and durable frame make it more than worth the money.

What you’ll love: Includes a large table and six chairs. Has a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame and a lovely wood-pattern ceramic tile tabletop. Chairs feature a rocking design and a weather-resistant sling fabric that’s easy to clean.

What you should consider: Can take some time to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Best patio bistro sets

Top patio bistro set

Oakland Rose Patio Bistro Set

What you need to know: This bistro set can comfortably seat two on even the smallest patios, and the stunning rose design makes it a striking piece for your outdoor space.

What you’ll love: Includes a table and two chairs. Rust-free cast aluminum and cast iron construction is highly durable. Assembles quickly and easily.

What you should consider: Set is relatively small, so it may not provide as much space as you’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top patio bistro set for the money

Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set

What you need to know: This folding bistro set stands out for its bold color options and budget-friendly price tag.

What you’ll love: Made of powder-coated, rust-resistant steel. Folds for easy storage. Available in several colors, including mint, yellow, red and black. Arrives fully assembled.

What you should consider: Doesn’t feel as sturdy as other bistro sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best patio bar sets

Top patio bar set

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Outdoor Bar Dining Set

What you need to know: This attractive patio bar can do double-duty as a dining set and fits even in smaller outdoor spaces.

What you’ll love: Made of charming weather-resistant wicker that’s tightly woven and reinforced with a steel frame. Bartop features tempered glass for a modern look. Stools feature cushions with high-quality foam and durable polyester covers.

What you should consider: Bar is taller than other patio models, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top patio bar set for the money

Suncrown 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Set

What you need to know: A highly durable set, this patio bar looks and performs like it costs more than it does, making it a great value.

What you’ll love: Made of sturdy weather- and UV-resistant synthetic resin wicker. Features a tempered glass bar top and two storage shelves. Come with two stools. Offers easy assembly.

What you should consider: While assembly is easy, it can take up to 2 hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.